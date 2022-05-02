Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Resource Base Limited
  News
  Summary
    RBX   AU0000152803

RESOURCE BASE LIMITED

(RBX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/02 12:50:20 am EDT
0.2400 AUD   +4.35%
Resource Base : Application for quotation of securities - RBX

05/02/2022 | 01:07am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

RESOURCE BASE LIMITED.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday May 02, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

RBX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

750,014

02/05/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity RESOURCE BASE LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code RBX

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 2/5/2022

Registration number 113385425

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    +Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

onlyFor personal use

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing classFROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

RBXAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description RBX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

750,014

1/5/2022

Issue date

2/5/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

750,014

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Release of securities from escrow

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Release of securities from escrow

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resource Base Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 05:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -1,66 M -1,18 M -1,18 M
Net Debt 2021 3,33 M 2,36 M 2,36 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,5 M 8,86 M 8,86 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart RESOURCE BASE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Resource Base Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shannon Green Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Ailsa Osborne Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Myers Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Hissey Non-Executive Director
Ian Cameron Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESOURCE BASE LIMITED27.78%9
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.69%172 440
RIO TINTO PLC16.64%119 105
GLENCORE PLC32.63%81 533
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.90%54 654
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)75.80%45 272