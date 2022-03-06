Resource Base : RBX Drilling at Prospective REE Project Mitre Hill

About Resource Base Ltd

Resource Base Ltd (ASX:RBX) is an Australian based mineral exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective exploration projects with demonstrated potential for scalable discoveries.

Black Range Project

The Black Range Project (124km2) in Victoria's premier porphyry and VHMS target district, the Mount Stavely Volcanic Complex (MSVC) in Western Victoria, captures three fault-bound segments of the MSVC volcanics with a combined strike length of approximately 55kms. The Project includes the advanced Eclipse prospect, which is prospective for copper, gold and zinc.

The MSVC is considered an analogue of the Mt Read Volcanics in Tasmania, which is host to a number of world-class VHMS deposits (Rosebery, Hellyer, Que River), the giant Mt Lyell Cu-Au deposit, and the Henty Au deposit. Numerous other targets, including Anomaly F, Honeysuckle, Anomaly K and Mt Bepcha are associated with MSVC rocks across the tenement but have seen little work to date.

Petrological studies indicate that important VHMS style hydrothermal alteration and is well developed on the Eclipse prospect. Resource Base will utilise systematic geophysics, drilling and geochemical analyses combined with petrological and hyperspectral SWIR alteration mapping to vector towards zones with high mineralisation potential as identified from comparison with known VHMS deposits in the Mt Read Volcanics and around the world.

Mitre Hill Project

The Mitre Hill tenements account for 2,649km2 that are prospective for ionic clay hosted Rare Earth Elements (REE) within the southern margin of the Murray Basin, the Project consists of one (1) granted tenement and fifteen (15) applications in Victoria and one (1) application in South Australia.

Upon granting of all tenements Mitre Hill will hold the 2nd largest position within a potential emerging Ionic Clay Rare Earth precinct located in the southern margin of the Murray Basin across Victoria and South Australia.

The licence and applications are located in the southern margin of the Murray Basin on the South Australian and Victorian state Border near the towns of Naracoorte, Penola and Edenhope. The largest and most prospective Application, ELA 2021/00059, runs approximately in a line, covering over 40km of strike length, from the towns of Naracoorte and Penola in South Australia.

The main economic target is ionic clay hosted REE deposits, with possible economic concentrations of Heavy Rare Earths considered strategically important given global supply modelling. The Applications are located over the transition from the concluding phases of the Loxton - Parilla strandlines to the more broadly spaced Bridgewater formation in South Australia and Victoria. A significant archive of historical exploration data has been acquired by the Company, including drilling results, numerous government studies and minor private exploration.