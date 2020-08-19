Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Resource Generation Limited    RSG   AU000000RSG6

RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED

(RSG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/18
1.345 AUD   +5.91%
05:01aMining companies in Mali say gold production continues despite crisis
RE
02:35aAustralian shares end at over 5-month high as CSL, financials gain
RE
08/18RESOURCE GENERATION : Operational Update
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mining companies in Mali say gold production continues despite crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 05:01am EDT

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Gold mining companies in Mali reassured investors on Wednesday that their operations were continuing as normal despite a deepening political crisis in the West African nation.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned on Tuesday and dissolved parliament hours after soldiers detained him at gunpoint and seized power in a coup.

Foreign companies mining in the gold-rich country said they were monitoring the situation but operations were unaffected by the coup in the capital Bamako and staff were safe.

Canadian gold miner B2Gold said no operational days had been lost at its Fekola mine, in which the Malian government holds a 20% stake, and all mine personnel were safe.

B2Gold said Fekola had sufficient supplies to maintain activities through the end of the third quarter "and beyond if needed".

Australia's Resolute Mining said the crisis had "no impact" on production at its Syama mine in the south of the country, or on the safety of employees and contractors.

London-listed Hummingbird Resources said its Yanfolila mine was operating as normal.

"The company's security team is in regular contact with the operational and management team regarding the ongoing safety of Hummingbird's staff, operations and assets," Hummingbird said in a statement.

Analysts said, however, that the continued political uncertainty in Mali, which is also battling a jihadist insurgency in the north of the country, could pose risks for the mining industry in the future.

"In the longer term, there are more clouds for mining investors as this is the second coup in eight years. It will add to an already very high risk premium that people associate with Mali," said Vincent Rouget, analyst at Control Risks Group.

Mali produced 61.2 tonnes of gold in 2019, according to the World Gold Council, making it Africa's fifth biggest producer of the precious metal. (Reporting by Helen Reid in Johannesburg and Zandi Shabalala in London; Editing by David Clarke)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
B2GOLD CORP. -6.95% 8.84 Delayed Quote.69.67%
GOLD -0.53% 1994.02 Delayed Quote.30.76%
HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC -7.71% 31.5655 Delayed Quote.62.35%
RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED 5.91% 1.345 End-of-day quote.6.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED
05:01aMining companies in Mali say gold production continues despite crisis
RE
02:35aAustralian shares end at over 5-month high as CSL, financials gain
RE
08/18RESOURCE GENERATION : Operational Update
PU
08/18Australia shares gain on boost from healthcare, NZ retreats
RE
08/12RESOURCE GENERATION : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for MKG
PU
08/12RESOURCE GENERATION : Change in substantial holding for OKU
PU
08/05RESOURCE GENERATION : Change in substantial holding for OKU
PU
07/23RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED : - Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
07/21Australia shares retreat on Trump's virus comment
RE
07/21RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED : - Quarterly Conference Call Details
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 954 M 692 M 692 M
Net income 2020 158 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2020 228 M 165 M 165 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,22x
Yield 2020 1,50%
Capitalization 1 483 M 1 073 M 1 076 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 256
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Resource Generation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,68 AUD
Last Close Price 1,35 AUD
Spread / Highest target 63,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Paul Welborn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Marthinus John Botha Non-Executive Chairman
David Nicholas Kelly Chief Operating Officer
Stuart Gale Chief Financial Officer
Peter Ross Sullivan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED6.75%1 073
NEWMONT CORPORATION55.81%54 945
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION48.38%53 645
POLYUS152.55%33 014
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.80.82%23 723
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED14.74%20 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group