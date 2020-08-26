Resource Generation : Half Year Financial Results Conference Call Details

25 August 2020
Half Year Financial Results 2020
Conference Calls
Friday, 28 August 2020 at 09:00 (AWST) and 16:00 (AWST)
Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX/LSE: RSG) advises Managing Director and CEO, Mr John Welborn, will host two Conference Calls for investors, analysts and media on Friday, 28 August 2020, to discuss the Company's Half Year Financial Results for the period ending 30 June 2020. Both calls will conclude with a question and answer session.
Please click on the links provided below and follow the prompts to pre-register for either call. Participants will receive a calendar invite with dial-in details once the pre-registration process is complete.
Conference Call 1
Conference Call 1: 09:00 (AWST, Perth) / 11:00 (AEST, Sydney)
Pre-RegistrationLink: https://s1.c-conf.com/DiamondPass/10008549-invite.html
Conference Call 1 will also be streamed live online at http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/3875.aspx
Conference Call 2
Conference Call 1: 09:00 (BST, London) / 16:00 (AWST, Perth)
Pre-RegistrationLink: https://s1.c-conf.com/DiamondPass/10009420-invite.html
Conference Call 2 will also be streamed live online at http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/3948.aspx
For further information, contact:
John Welborn
Managing Director & CEO
Authorised for release by Managing Director & CEO, Mr John Welborn
|
ASX/LSE: RSG Capital Summary
|
|
Board of Directors
|
|
Contact
|
|
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares: 1,102,826,939
|
|
Mr Martin Botha Non-Executive Chairman
|
|
John Welborn Managing Director & CEO
|
Current Share Price:
|
|
Mr John Welborn Managing Director & CEO
|
|
Level 2, Australia Place | 15-17 William St
|
A$1.14 as at 24 August 2020
|
|
Ms Yasmin Broughton Non-Executive Director
|
|
Perth, Western Australia 6000
|
Market Capitalisation: A$1.3 billion
|
|
Mr Mark Potts Non-Executive Director
|
|
T: +61 8 9261 6100 | F: +61 8 9322 7597
|
2020 Guidance:
|
|
Ms Sabina Shugg Non-Executive Director
|
|
E: contact@rml.com.au
|
430,000oz at an AISC of US$980/oz
|
|
Mr Peter Sullivan Non-Executive Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 07:31:20 UTC