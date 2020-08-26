Resource Generation : Half Year Financial Results Conference Call Details

25 August 2020

Half Year Financial Results 2020

Conference Calls

Friday, 28 August 2020 at 09:00 (AWST) and 16:00 (AWST)

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX/LSE: RSG) advises Managing Director and CEO, Mr John Welborn, will host two Conference Calls for investors, analysts and media on Friday, 28 August 2020, to discuss the Company's Half Year Financial Results for the period ending 30 June 2020. Both calls will conclude with a question and answer session.

Please click on the links provided below and follow the prompts to pre-register for either call. Participants will receive a calendar invite with dial-in details once the pre-registration process is complete.

Conference Call 1

Conference Call 1: 09:00 (AWST, Perth) / 11:00 (AEST, Sydney)

Pre-RegistrationLink: https://s1.c-conf.com/DiamondPass/10008549-invite.html

Conference Call 1 will also be streamed live online at http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/3875.aspx

Conference Call 2

Conference Call 1: 09:00 (BST, London) / 16:00 (AWST, Perth)

Pre-RegistrationLink: https://s1.c-conf.com/DiamondPass/10009420-invite.html

Conference Call 2 will also be streamed live online at http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/3948.aspx

For further information, contact:

John Welborn

Managing Director & CEO

Authorised for release by Managing Director & CEO, Mr John Welborn