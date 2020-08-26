Log in
RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED

RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED

(RSG)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/25
1.105 AUD   -2.64%
03:32aRESOURCE GENERATION : Operational Update
PU
03:32aRESOURCE GENERATION : Half Year Financial Results Conference Call Details
PU
08/19Mali's gold miners carry on digging despite coup, shares hit
RE
Resource Generation : Operational Update

08/26/2020 | 03:32am EDT

25 August 2020

Resolute Operational Update

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX/LSE: RSG) continues to monitor the political situation in Mali and notes that Bamako International Airport has reopened and that the Company's supply lines to the Syama Gold Mine (Syama), located in the south of Mali on the border with Côte d'Ivoire, are open and secure.

Resolute confirms the Company's operations at Syama are continuing as normal with no impact to production or to the safety and security of employees and contractors.

For further information, contact:

John Welborn

Managing Director & CEO

Authorised for release by Managing Director & CEO, Mr John Welborn

ASX/LSE: RSG Capital Summary

Board of Directors

Contact

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares: 1,102,826,939

Mr Martin Botha Non-Executive Chairman

John Welborn Managing Director & CEO

Current Share Price:

Mr John Welborn Managing Director & CEO

Level 2, Australia Place | 15-17 William St

A$1.14 as at 24 August 2020

Ms Yasmin Broughton Non-Executive Director

Perth, Western Australia 6000

Market Capitalisation: A$1.3 billion

Mr Mark Potts Non-Executive Director

T: +61 8 9261 6100 | F: +61 8 9322 7597

2020 Guidance:

Ms Sabina Shugg Non-Executive Director

E: contact@rml.com.au

430,000oz at an AISC of US$980/oz

Mr Peter Sullivan Non-Executive Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 07:31:20 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 954 M 686 M 686 M
Net income 2020 158 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2020 228 M 164 M 164 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,75x
Yield 2020 1,82%
Capitalization 1 219 M 874 M 877 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 256
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Resource Generation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,68 AUD
Last Close Price 1,11 AUD
Spread / Highest target 99,1%
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Paul Welborn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Marthinus John Botha Non-Executive Chairman
David Nicholas Kelly Chief Operating Officer
Stuart Gale Chief Financial Officer
Peter Ross Sullivan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED-12.30%874
NEWMONT CORPORATION49.28%52 413
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION60.03%51 474
POLYUS152.29%32 523
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.75.16%22 954
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED6.61%19 229
