Resource Generation : Operational Update

25 August 2020
Resolute Operational Update
Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX/LSE: RSG) continues to monitor the political situation in Mali and notes that Bamako International Airport has reopened and that the Company's supply lines to the Syama Gold Mine (Syama), located in the south of Mali on the border with Côte d'Ivoire, are open and secure.
Resolute confirms the Company's operations at Syama are continuing as normal with no impact to production or to the safety and security of employees and contractors.
