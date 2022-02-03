Resource Mining : Application for quotation of securities - RMI

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

34,375,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued as consideration for repayment of $550,000 of debt owing to Kabunga Holdings Pty Ltd. The issue price per Share was 1.6 cents, the same price as the recent Placement Shares.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.016000

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,153,995

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Director William Mackenzie agreed to receive $50,000 worth of shares plus $5,000 of superannuation in lieu of $300k of unpaid remuneration for Jul15-Jun21.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.023210

The number of Shares was based on the VWAP of Shares sold on ASX during the 20 consecutive trading days prior to the date of the AGM held on 21 Jan 22.