    RMI   AU000000RMI5

RESOURCE MINING CORPORATION LIMITED

(RMI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/03 11:49:55 pm
0.018 AUD   +5.88%
02/03RESOURCE MINING : Application for quotation of securities - RMI
PU
01/31RESOURCE MINING : Appendix 3G - Unlisted Options Issued
PU
01/31RESOURCE MINING : Application for quotation of securities - RMI
PU
Resource Mining : Application for quotation of securities - RMI

02/03/2022 | 12:09am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

RESOURCE MINING CORPORATION LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 03, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

RMI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

36,528,995

03/02/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

RESOURCE MINING CORPORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

97008045083

1.3

ASX issuer code

RMI

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B



Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

14-Dec-2021 12:40

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

RMI

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

3/2/2022

ASX +security code and description

RMI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

use

Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details



Number of +securities to be quoted

34,375,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued as consideration for repayment of $550,000 of debt owing to Kabunga Holdings Pty Ltd. The issue price per Share was 1.6 cents, the same price as the recent Placement Shares.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.016000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,153,995

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Director William Mackenzie agreed to receive $50,000 worth of shares plus $5,000 of superannuation in lieu of $300k of unpaid remuneration for Jul15-Jun21.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.023210

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The number of Shares was based on the VWAP of Shares sold on ASX during the 20 consecutive trading days prior to the date of the AGM held on 21 Jan 22.

Application for quotation of +securities

Disclaimer

Resource Mining Corporation Limited published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 05:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
