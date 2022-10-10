Global Consulting Firm, RGP, Creates Borderless Digital Experience to Bring Employees, Consultants, and Clients Together with AkuminaEXP

For firms like Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGP), “transformative change” isn’t just copy on their website. RGP is a global consulting firm undergoing the same innovative change that they advise and help clients execute. Driven to support its stakeholders, RGP chose to invest early in its own digital transformation before “remote work” was a common phrase.

Partnering with Veracity Consulting Group, LLC, an RGP company (“Veracity”), the RGP Digital Transformation team was able to harness its enterprise-wide investment in the Microsoft Cloud to create a digital workplace, RGPedia. RGPedia, built with Akumina Employee Experience Platform (“EXP”), serves to connect RGP’s internal teams, consultants, and clients in a fluid and borderless digital experience.

“The depth of Veracity’s digital workplace practice is on full display with this launch,” said Bhadresh Patel, Chief Digital Officer at RGP. “The combined team of Veracity, RGP’s Digital Transformation, and Akumina did a fantastic job driving this project from the beginning as an element of our ongoing digital transformation.”

“Our big goal is to drive efficiency and value, putting the power of content in users’ hands – 24/7,” stated Alex Ragland, Vice President, Customer Experience at RGP. Through RGPedia, content publishers are empowered to edit their content, and RGP is seeing content authors update their pages multiple times a day. “This has allowed us to create more capacity for our IT team as empowered users are now able to update content themselves.”

“We are grateful to partner with RGP and Veracity throughout this transformation,” said David Maffei, President and CRO of Akumina. “The AkuminaEXP has enabled the team to do some amazing things with their digital workplace across RGP’s global workforce and we are excited to be a part of it.”

This included the rapid creation of an area for COVID-19 communications.

“As a global company, we have required information that needs to be up within a few days to ensure our workforce is appropriately informed, and this was particularly pronounced at the height of the pandemic,” said Katy Conway, Chief People Officer at RGP. “Using AkuminaEXP, we have been able to disseminate this information in a single day which is incredibly powerful. We were very pleased with the technical acumen and responsiveness of the Akumina team.”

Another popular feature of RGPedia is the inclusion of individual, uniquely branded areas for client accounts and services.

“To better serve our clients, we are building an intranet focus around them and our consultants supporting them,” noted Ragland. These areas provide a single, secure location where all team members can go to connect, locate important project documents and policies, and learn news, insights, and trends about our clients.

Additional features popular with the RGP ‘s workforce include a design system that supports ease of scaling while maintaining brand attributes, “jump start” quick links for team members to find information faster, and faceted search with a simple user interface.

But for RGP, this digital transformation is far from over.

“This is the starting point, not the ending point. When you start to work together without a lot of limits, you can create great things,” said Ragland.

