RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.

(RGP)
RGP : Makes Strategic Investment in Asia Pacific Digital Technology Practice

02/10/2021 | 05:01pm EST
New Practice will enable operational efficiency and assist global and regional client base with digital agendas

RGP (Nasdaq: RGP), a global human capital partner helping clients match their needs with the right professional talent, today announced it has formed a new Digital Technology Practice in the Asia Pacific region. This significant strategic investment will enable RGP to help its global and regional client base adopt digital transformation strategies that address operational challenges in a post-COVID world.

RGP will promote these services under its Veracity brand in collaboration with ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) in Asia Pacific and Japan. As a ServiceNow Premier Partner, the RGP-Veracity partnership will span markets like India, Singapore and Malaysia, and will target clients across the business landscape in these geographies.

“I am thrilled about the collaboration between our Asia Pacific team and ServiceNow in India, Singapore and Malaysia,” said Anthony Gutierrez, RGP Senior Vice President, Head of Asia Pacific. “COVID-19 has triggered profound changes as organizations embrace a dynamic macroeconomic scenario, and our clients worldwide are under pressure to innovate faster, undertake cost reductions and improve efficiency to stay relevant and improve reach to their customer base. This partnership is critical to our growth in these markets.”

The core focus of the new Digital Technology Practice will be to align business objectives and to determine the most effective ways to engage for successful transformation across the entire enterprise:

  • Define the Digital Strategy and Roadmap
  • Establish a seamless Customer Experience (CX)
  • Deploy tools, processes and strategies to support more modern employee workplace experiences (WX)

“This bold move will enable our clients to realign their operational workflows across IT, customer service and human resources so that our clients can enjoy incremental operational benefits,” said Sachin Shah, RGP’s Regional Vice President and Head of the Digital Technology Practice. “In the coming years, our focus will be to serve clients that reflect RGP Asia Pacific’s core strengths in the financial services, insurance, manufacturing, regional contact center and life sciences sectors.”

The Digital Technology Practice will be supported by skilled ServiceNow professionals in each market with strong on-shore and off-shore service delivery capabilities across the spectrum. The short-term focus will be to develop sustainable accelerators and sector-specific tailored solutions that help organizations deliver value across the supply chain and partner ecosystem.

“India is on the cusp of becoming the world’s 6th largest economy by 2023 and our alliance with ServiceNow will strategically fuel our growth ambition in this region,” said Ganesh Chandrasekaran, Vice President and Market Leader, RGP India. “Given RGP’s global reach and nearly 25-year history, we bring our rich client domain expertise to eliminate siloed processes and bring enterprise-wide agility that the ServiceNow platform provides.”

About RGP

RGP (Nasdaq: RGP) is a global human capital partner helping clients match the right professional talent needed to tackle change and transformational initiatives. Disrupting the professional services industry since 1996, RGP is the now of work—attracting the best talent in an increasingly fluid gig-oriented environment.

Based in Irvine, CA., with offices worldwide, RGP’s agile human capital model attracts top-caliber professionals with in-demand skill sets who seek a workplace environment that embraces flexibility, collaboration and human connection. The company’s winning value proposition has made them the leading provider of agile professional services to help clients transform their businesses and workplaces. With more than 3,000 professionals, RGP annually engages more than 2,400 clients globally, including over 85% of the Fortune 100. Visit us at rgp.com.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to the creation of the RGP Digital Asia Practice. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected performance and benefits of our practice. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update the forward‑looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing this strategy; (ii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the significant investment; and (iii) changes in the regulatory landscape in the various industries and domains we are providing or seek to provide solutions and services. Further information on factors that could affect our financial and other results is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Copyright © 2021 RGP. All rights reserved. RGP and its logo are trademarks of RGP.


© Business Wire 2021
