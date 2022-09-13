Resources Connection : 2022 Annual Report

In last year's letter, I described fiscal 2021 as a year in which we laid "a solid foundation for stronger growth ahead." I am proud to say those efforts paid off as we achieved exceptional and highly
profitable growth this fiscal year, delivering $805 million in revenue, representing 28% year-over-year growth and Adjusted EBITDA performance of nearly 13%(1). I attribute our robust financial performance to several convergent factors, including our own efforts to transform and optimize the business and favorable industry trends which have forever altered the world of work.
How we delivered in Fiscal 2022
Our sustained transformation efforts since 2017, which include establishing and globalizing our Advisory Project Services group, focusing our go-to-market strategy on marquee client and industry programs, streamlining our organizational structure, and shrinking our real estate footprint while adopting a hybrid work model, have helped lay the groundwork for growth. Through the global pandemic, we gained meaningful efficiencies by pivoting how we operate and embracing a borderless talent initiative that allows us to serve clients with even greater agility.
Evolving our operating model during the pandemic enabled us to operate from a position of strength and capitalize on recent industry trends that strongly favor our business model. These include the pivot to virtual and/or hybrid working models, the dramatic shift in talent preferences toward flexibility and career control and clients responding to these trends by embracing new, more agile, workforce strategies. RGP's agile delivery model is increasingly attractive to high-caliber professionals with in- demand skillsets who seek a workplace environment that offers flexibility, choice and human connection. Our unique approach strongly positions us to help our clients transform their businesses and workplaces, especially in a time where high quality talent is increasingly scarce. Clients are also embracing project-based work as a primary driver of transformation and innovation strategies which requires insourced, agile and diverse expertise to work alongside client teams.
Investing in the future(2)
Even while we executed on all cylinders to deliver remarkable results this fiscal year, we continued to make important strategic investments in the future. A few highlights include the following:
We launched HUGO, our employed-model digital engagement platform in October 2021. The initial pilot phase generated positive feedback from clients, talent and RGP team members alike. In a Temporary Staffing Platform Update report published on March 25, 2022, Staffing Industry Analysts referred to HUGO as a "first mover" in the Finance & Accounting professional segment. The pilot has since expanded into the Southern California market.
We made the strategic decision to divest the taskforce business in Germany at the close of the fiscal year. We determined that the taskforce business model and client base do not align with our strategic focus in Europe.
We believe exiting the taskforce business unlocks time and resources for us to capture market opportunities that will enable us to maximize profitability and shareholder value
We planned for and launched two important projects that are central to our digital transformation journey. One is a holistic digital transformation project to elevate our technology infrastructure globally, including a cloud- based enterprise resource planning system and talent acquisition and management system. We believe our investment in this technology initiative will accelerate our efficiency and data-leddecision-making capabilities, optimize process flow and automation, scale our operations to support future growth, and create an enhanced digital experience for our consultants and clients. The other project seeks to improve consultant, employee and client experience through digital means. We expect these initiatives to span the next two fiscal years.
We have continued to build upon the brand work conducted to date to further clarify and amplify our brand positioning in the marketplace. We believe a strong and clear brand identity will help us own a dominant position as the leading project execution partner of choice in the marketplace.
We expanded our engagement with our investor community through both non-deal roadshows and investor conferences and hosted our first Investor Day in 20 years in April 2022. The event generated a very positive response from the investor and analyst community as we highlighted our capabilities within core RGP, including Veracity, HUGO and Countsy.
What's next
As thrilled as I am with our performance this year, I am even more excited for what's to come. Our Strategic Plan for the next three years has five core pillars and is designed to continue to evolve our Company to align to the changing needs of our clients and talent.
The first pillar, "Transform Digitally," speaks to continuing our journey of optimizing and digitizing our business to improve the client, consultant and employee experience. In fiscal 2023, we hope to advance three key projects: (1) HUGO, its commercialization and continued expansion into new markets,
the modernization of our global technology infrastructure and (3) the improvement of consultant experience through digital means.
The second pillar, "Optimize and Amplify Brand Voice & Architecture," involves refreshing our brand voice to better align to current trends in the world of work and communicating our superpower around project execution with subject matter expertise. This fiscal year, we will also be refining our solutions catalog to make our services easier to buy and sell.
The third pillar, "Deepen Client Centricity," refers to deepening and broadening our most trusted client relationships to expand our marquee account and industry vertical programs. In fiscal 2022, we established a new Emerging Accounts program to more efficiently serve the long tail of the business, including eventually pursuing an omnichannel approach with HUGO.
The fourth pillar, "Optimize Pricing," may very well represent the most pressing opportunity of all. We have established a Strategic Pricing Team to ensure that we are applying a value- based approach to pricing, especially when it comes to the specialized project consulting services that now make up the majority of our business.
The final pillar, "Pursue Mergers and Acquisitions," entails pursuing strategic tuck-in and tip-of-the-spear opportunities that can help us strengthen and grow certain existing areas of practice and/or expand into new or adjacent practices that are complimentary.
I believe that in building this Strategic Plan we have identified the most impactful areas for our focus and investment, which will help position us for continued success in the years to come.
Macro uncertainty
I would be remiss not to address the issue of macro uncertainty and its impact on our business. While it's impossible to ignore daily reports of high inflation and rising recessionary pressures, our sales metrics and pipeline remain strong. Quite simply, we are not the same RGP that experienced meaningful decline during the Great Financial Crisis as then we were predominantly focused on finance and accounting staffing work. We are a much more diverse business today, supporting the transformation initiatives of Fortune 500 and mid-size clients who continue to move ahead with critical projects even as they enter choppier waters. It's also worth noting that for clients who, in facing macro headwinds are choosing to reduce their permanent headcount, our model presents an attractive alternative. Many well-known companies are embracing agility to enhance their resilience and this prevalent shift is an important tailwind for our business.
In closing, I am deeply proud of what we accomplished this year and equally bullish about what the future holds for this Company. We pioneered agility for the professional community well before our time. Over 20 years and a global pandemic later, our innovative thinking is entering the mainstream. I've said it before and I'll keep saying it, this is our moment!
