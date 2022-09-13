Resources Connection : 2022 Annual Report

Dear Stockholder,

In last year's letter, I described fiscal 2021 as a year in which we laid "a solid foundation for stronger growth ahead." I am proud to say those efforts paid off as we achieved exceptional and highly

profitable growth this fiscal year, delivering $805 million in revenue, representing 28% year-over-year growth and Adjusted EBITDA performance of nearly 13%(1). I attribute our robust financial performance to several convergent factors, including our own efforts to transform and optimize the business and favorable industry trends which have forever altered the world of work.

How we delivered in Fiscal 2022

Our sustained transformation efforts since 2017, which include establishing and globalizing our Advisory Project Services group, focusing our go-to-market strategy on marquee client and industry programs, streamlining our organizational structure, and shrinking our real estate footprint while adopting a hybrid work model, have helped lay the groundwork for growth. Through the global pandemic, we gained meaningful efficiencies by pivoting how we operate and embracing a borderless talent initiative that allows us to serve clients with even greater agility.

Evolving our operating model during the pandemic enabled us to operate from a position of strength and capitalize on recent industry trends that strongly favor our business model. These include the pivot to virtual and/or hybrid working models, the dramatic shift in talent preferences toward flexibility and career control and clients responding to these trends by embracing new, more agile, workforce strategies. RGP's agile delivery model is increasingly attractive to high-caliber professionals with in- demand skillsets who seek a workplace environment that offers flexibility, choice and human connection. Our unique approach strongly positions us to help our clients transform their businesses and workplaces, especially in a time where high quality talent is increasingly scarce. Clients are also embracing project-based work as a primary driver of transformation and innovation strategies which requires insourced, agile and diverse expertise to work alongside client teams.

Investing in the future(2)

Even while we executed on all cylinders to deliver remarkable results this fiscal year, we continued to make important strategic investments in the future. A few highlights include the following: