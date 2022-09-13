Resources Connection : 2022 Proxy Statement

September 6, 2022

Dear Stockholder:

Our purpose at RGP is to ignite the power of human agility. Human agility affords opportunity for talent to work in new ways and for clients to accomplish initiatives with expertise, speed and efficiency. Our business model is purpose built for the modern economy and we are excited to grow and build our brand. We are different than the Big Four for good reason, and our client base, comprised of many of the world's most beloved companies, continues to take notice. We are pleased to share the following information about our Board governance, compensation practices, and diversity, equity and inclusion commitment.

Stockholder Engagement

In April 2022, we were excited to host our first investor day in over a decade. We appreciated the opportunity to engage with key investors and stockholders face-to-face and dive deeper into our business, including a demonstration of HUGO, our new digital engagement platform. Throughout fiscal 2022, we also participated in many investor roadshows. We welcome dialogue with our stockholders and thank those of you who have been actively engaged in return.

DE&I

Diversity, equity and inclusion ("DE&I") is a critical element of our human-first brand. We are extremely proud of our ability to attract and retain diverse talent. Our commitment to DE&I guides our conduct in our interactions with both clients and each other. We recognize diversity as a strength that is cultivated through our culture, our people, our business and our clients. Please review this Proxy Statement and our Annual Report for fiscal 2022 for a more robust disclosure of our outstanding gender and racial diversity representation in our leadership and our employees, as well as our other important corporate social responsibility initiatives.

2022 Annual Meeting

We cordially invite you to attend our 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Resources Connection, Inc., to be held at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, on October 20, 2022, at the Company's headquarters in Irvine, California. The formal Notice of the Annual Meeting appears on the following page and describe the matters we expect to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, it is important your shares be represented. Please follow the directions below to vote your shares in a timely manner.

We thank you for your ownership and are grateful for your support as we Dare to Work DifferentlyTM. We look forward to the year ahead and hope to see you at our Annual Meeting.

Sincerely,

Kate W. Duchene

President and Chief Executive Officer