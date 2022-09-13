Resources Connection : 2022 Proxy Statement

Our purpose at RGP is to ignite the power of human agility. Human agility affords opportunity for talent to work in new ways and for clients to accomplish initiatives with expertise, speed and efficiency. Our business model is purpose built for the modern economy and we are excited to grow and build our brand. We are different than the Big Four for good reason, and our client base, comprised of many of the world's most beloved companies, continues to take notice. We are pleased to share the following information about our Board governance, compensation practices, and diversity, equity and inclusion commitment.
Stockholder Engagement
In April 2022, we were excited to host our first investor day in over a decade. We appreciated the opportunity to engage with key investors and stockholders face-to-face and dive deeper into our business, including a demonstration of HUGO, our new digital engagement platform. Throughout fiscal 2022, we also participated in many investor roadshows. We welcome dialogue with our stockholders and thank those of you who have been actively engaged in return.
DE&I
Diversity, equity and inclusion ("DE&I") is a critical element of our human-first brand. We are extremely proud of our ability to attract and retain diverse talent. Our commitment to DE&I guides our conduct in our interactions with both clients and each other. We recognize diversity as a strength that is cultivated through our culture, our people, our business and our clients. Please review this Proxy Statement and our Annual Report for fiscal 2022 for a more robust disclosure of our outstanding gender and racial diversity representation in our leadership and our employees, as well as our other important corporate social responsibility initiatives.
2022 Annual Meeting
We cordially invite you to attend our 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Resources Connection, Inc., to be held at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, on October 20, 2022, at the Company's headquarters in Irvine, California. The formal Notice of the Annual Meeting appears on the following page and describe the matters we expect to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, it is important your shares be represented. Please follow the directions below to vote your shares in a timely manner.
We thank you for your ownership and are grateful for your support as we Dare to Work DifferentlyTM. We look forward to the year ahead and hope to see you at our Annual Meeting.
Sincerely,
Kate W. Duchene
President and Chief Executive Officer
RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.
17101 ARMSTRONG AVENUE
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA 92614
(714) 430-6400
NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Date and Time:
1:30 p.m., Pacific Time, on Thursday, October 20, 2022
Place:
Resources Connection, Inc. Office Building
17101 Armstrong Avenue, Irvine, California 92614*
Items of Business:
(1) To vote for the election of Anthony Cherbak, Neil Dimick, and Kate Duchene to our
Board of Directors, each for a three-year term expiring at the annual meeting in 2025
and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified;
(2) To ratify the appointment of RSM US LLP as the Company's independent registered
public accounting firm for fiscal 2023;
(3) To approve the Amendment and Restatement of the Resources Connection, Inc.
2019 Employee Stock Purchase Plan;
(4) To approve on an advisory basis Resources Connection, Inc.'s executive
compensation; and
(5) To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any
postponements or adjournments thereof.
Record Date:
August 22, 2022 is the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of, and
to vote at, the Annual Meeting.
Proxy Voting:
It is important that your shares be represented and voted at the Annual Meeting. Please
submit your proxy as soon as possible via the Internet, telephone or mail. Submitting your
proxy by one of these methods will ensure your representation at our annual meeting
regardless of whether you attend the meeting. Voting instructions are printed on your
proxy card, Notice of Internet Availability or voting instruction form, as applicable.
We intend to hold the Annual Meeting in person. However, we are actively monitoring the public health and travel safety concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic (the "Pandemic") and the advisories and mandates being issued by federal, state and local governments and related agencies. In the event that it is not possible or advisable to hold our Annual Meeting in person as currently planned, we may decide to hold the Annual Meeting virtually via the Internet. In the event of any such change to a virtual-only format, we will publicly announce the decision as soon as practicable in advance of the Annual Meeting, which announcement will contain instructions on how to attend, participate in and vote at the virtual meeting, including the URL address through which a stockholder would be able to access the Annual Meeting and instructions on how to demonstrate ownership of our common stock as of the record date for the meeting. Please monitor our press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the "Investors" page of our website at https://ir.rgp.comfor information on any change to the location of the Annual Meeting.
