    RGP   US76122Q1058

RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.

(RGP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-20 pm EST
16.57 USD   -1.84%
05:34pResources Connection, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date
BU
01/17RGP Study Finds One-Third of Companies Pursuing Mission-Critical Transformation Projects Are Facing Challenges
BU
01/05RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Resources Connection, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date

01/20/2023 | 05:34pm EST
Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGP) (the “Company”) announced today that the Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on March 16, 2023 to all stockholders of record on February 16, 2023.

ABOUT RGP

RGP is a global consulting firm focused on project execution services that power clients’ operational needs and change initiatives utilizing on-demand, experienced and diverse talent. As a next-generation human capital partner for our clients, we specialize in co-delivery of enterprise initiatives typically precipitated by business transformation, strategic transactions or regulatory change. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients’, consultants’ and partners’ success. Our unique approach to workforce strategy strongly positions us to help our clients transform their businesses and workplaces, especially at a time when high-quality talent is increasingly scarce and the usage of a flexible workforce to execute transformational projects has become the dominant operating model. Our mission as an employer is to connect our team members to meaningful opportunities that further their career ambitions within the context of a supportive talent community of dedicated professionals. With approximately 4,200 professionals collectively engaged with over 2,100 clients around the world from nearly 40 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices, we are their partner in delivering on the “now of work.” Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served over 87% of the Fortune 100.

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange's highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com. (RGP-F)


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 786 M - -
Net income 2023 56,8 M - -
Net cash 2023 35,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 2,94%
Capitalization 568 M 568 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 907
Free-Float 91,7%
Managers and Directors
Kate W. Duchene President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Y. Ryu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald Brian Murray Chairman
Bob Castle Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Timothy Brackney Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.-8.16%568
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.97%43 452
TELEPERFORMANCE SE12.26%15 940
EDENRED SE-1.10%13 535
BUREAU VERITAS SA6.34%12 780
LG CORP.5.76%10 478