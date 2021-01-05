Resources Connection, Inc. : to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Log in
01/05/2021 | 08:09am EST
Resources Connection, Inc. (the “Company”), a global consulting firm, today announced its participation in Sidoti’s Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. RGP's Chief Executive Officer Kate Duchene is scheduled to present at 4:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 13. A webcast of the presentation will be available live through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.rgp.com/events.cfm and will be accessible for 90 days.

About RGP

RGP is a global consulting firm that enables rapid business outcomes by bringing together the right people to create transformative change. As a human capital partner for our clients, we specialize in solving today’s most pressing business problems across the enterprise in the areas of Business Strategy & Transformation, Finance & Accounting, Risk & Compliance and Technology & Digital Innovation. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients, consultants and partners’ success.

RGP was founded in 1996 to help finance executives with operational needs and special projects created by workforce gaps. Our first-to-market, agile human capital model disrupted the professional services industry at a time when traditional talent models prevailed. Today’s new ecosystem for work embraces our founding principle – quickly align the right resource for the work at hand with a premium placed on value, efficiency and ease of use.

Our pioneering approach to workforce strategy uniquely positions us to support our clients on their transformation journeys. With approximately 3,500 professionals, we annually engage with over 2,400 clients around the world from more than 60 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices. We are their partner in delivering on the future of work. Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served 88 of the Fortune 100.

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com. (RGP-F)


© Business Wire 2021
