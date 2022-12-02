Advanced search
    RGP   US76122Q1058

RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.

(RGP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
19.36 USD   +0.31%
08:03aResources Connection, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
BU
11/16North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
11/16RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Resources Connection, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

12/02/2022 | 08:03am EST
Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGP) (the “Company”), a global consulting firm, today announced its participation in Sidoti’s Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. RGP's Chief Executive Officer Kate Duchene, and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Ryu, are scheduled to present from 4:00-4:30 p.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available live and via replay by visiting the Events section of the Company’s website and here.

About RGP

RGP is a global consulting firm helping businesses tackle transformation, change and compliance challenges by supplying the right professional talent and solutions. As a next-generation human capital partner for our clients, we specialize in solving today’s most pressing business problems across the enterprise in the areas of transactions, regulations, and transformations. Our pioneering approach to workforce strategy and our agile human capital model quickly align the right resources for the work at hand with speed and efficiency. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients’, consultants’, and partners’ success. Our mission as an employer is to connect our team members to meaningful opportunities that further their career ambitions within the context of a supportive talent community of dedicated professionals. With approximately 5,000 professionals, we annually engage with over 2,500 clients around the world from nearly 40 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices, we are their partner in delivering on the “now of work.” Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served over 87% of the Fortune 100.

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com. (RGP-F)


© Business Wire 2022
