    RGP

RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.

(RGP)
Resources Connection : April 2021 - Investor Presentation

04/23/2021
Investor Presentation

April 2021

Within this presentation, we make forward- looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the Company. We wish to caution you that such statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially.

Please refer to our most recent 10-K report for a discussion of some of the risks, uncertainties and other factors such as seasonal and economic conditions that may cause our business, results of operations, and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward- looking statements made within this presentation.

Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information presented in light of new information or future events.

Kate Duchene

Chief Executive Officer

Human Agility Ignites

Opportunity and Impact

Company Overview.

Nasdaq Ticker: RGP

Global footprint across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific

Big Four heritage, brought agility to professional services

Successful evolution from pure play staffing firm to human capital partner for professional staffing and project consulting

Macro trends around workforce agility, greatly accelerated by the global pandemic, favor RGP's model

RGP's first-to-market,employee-model digital staffing platform launching in 2021

Expanding digital transformation & technology services to capitalize on marketplace trends

Superior alternative for the growing professional gig workforce

Investment Highlights.

Emerging leader in the Now of Work, well positioned for the shifts in workforce strategy accelerated by the global pandemic

Management team focused on driving growth and enhancing long- term shareholder value

Focused on digital transformation and launching proprietary digital staffing platform in FY21 as a growth and profitability driver

Strong growth from targeted Client and Healthcare vertical programs

Largely variable cost operating platform reduces utilization risk and enhances resilience

Disclaimer

Resources Connection Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 623 M - -
Net income 2021 13,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,0x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 457 M 457 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 347
Free-Float 47,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kate W. Duchene President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Y. Ryu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald Brian Murray Chairman
Bob Castle Chief Information Officer
Timothy Brackney Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.10.82%457
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.39%36 617
TELEPERFORMANCE SE21.49%23 260
LG CORP.24.57%17 072
EDENRED2.91%14 111
INTERTEK GROUP PLC8.68%13 672
