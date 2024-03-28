Transaction will expand RGP’s consulting capabilities in the financial services sector

Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGP) (“RGP”), a global consulting firm, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Reference Point LLC (“Reference Point”). Reference Point is a strategy, management, and technology consulting firm serving the financial services sector across four areas of focus: Strategy & Management, Risk & Regulatory Compliance, Digital & Technology and Data & Analytics.

Led by Managing Partner Scott Goeden, Reference Point employs a differentiated consulting delivery model where engagements are led by former industry executives supported by top-tier consultants. Focused exclusively on the financial services sector, the firm provides end-to-end solutions for clients, from strategy development to implementation to management. Reference Point was established in 2002 by former banking executives aiming to help clients manage complex operational challenges unique to the financial services industry. Headquartered in New York, the company has additional offices in Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, N.C.

“Reference Point delivers an impressive array of advisory offerings, and we expect their team’s deep industry acumen to greatly benefit our clients,” said Kate Duchene, CEO of RGP. “The financial services industry constitutes one of the largest shares of U.S. management consulting spend, which is why it was among the first sectors we invested in and has been a top-three sector for us since inception. We expect this business combination to accelerate our growth in this key vertical as we introduce Reference Point’s higher value advisory solutions to our clients and help Reference Point scale delivery teams with our on-demand talent. Importantly, there is significant cultural alignment and synergy between the Reference Point team, our own consulting business, and our organization as a whole.”

This transaction, upon closing, will expand the portfolio of high-value advisory services RGP offers its financial services clients, and in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of the firm’s financial services and overall consulting business. It is further expected that the business combination will extend RGP’s project execution and on-demand talent services to Reference Point’s enterprise clients, while also fueling meaningful growth acceleration for the Reference Point business through its access to RGP’s client base and differentiated on-demand talent model. The current Reference Point management team, led by Mr. Goeden, will continue to lead the business following the close of the transaction.

“We look forward to joining forces with RGP to expand the breadth of our offerings to existing clients and better serve clients across the global financial services sector through our collective consulting capabilities,” said Mr. Goeden, Managing Partner of Reference Point. “RGP aligns with our industry and digital capabilities as well as our expert-led execution model, and our organizations share the same values that anchor everything we do.”

The transaction is expected to close by early summer 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Clearsight Advisors, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Reference Point in connection with the transaction.

ABOUT RGP

Named among Forbes’ World’s Best Management Consulting Firms for 2023, RGP is a global consulting firm focused on project execution services that power clients’ operational needs and change initiatives utilizing on-demand, expert and diverse talent. As a next-generation human capital partner for our clients, we specialize in co-delivery of enterprise initiatives typically precipitated by business transformation, strategic transactions or regulatory change. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients’, consultants’ and partners’ success.

We attract top-caliber professionals with in-demand skill sets who seek a workplace environment characterized by choice and control, collaboration and human connection. The trends in today’s marketplace favor flexibility and agility as businesses confront transformation pressures and skilled labor shortages even in the face of macroeconomic contraction. Our client engagement and talent delivery model offers speed and agility, strongly positioning us to help our clients transform their businesses and workplaces, especially at a time where cost reduction initiatives drive an enhanced reliance on a flexible workforce to execute transformational projects.

We have approximately 3,600 professionals collectively engaged with over 1,800 clients around the world from 38 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices. Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served 88% of the Fortune 100.

RGP is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com. (RGP-F)

ABOUT REFERENCE POINT

Reference Point is a strategy, management, and technology consulting firm focused on delivering impactful solutions for financial services clients. We combine proven experience and practical expertise in a unique consulting delivery model where our engagements are led by former industry executives supported by top-tier consultants, ensuring our clients receive superior quality and value.

