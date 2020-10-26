Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Resources Connection, Inc.    RGP

RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.

(RGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resources Global Professionals : Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Resources Global Professionals (“RGP”), the operating subsidiary of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGP), announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on December 17, 2020 to all shareholders of record on November 19, 2020.

ABOUT RGP

RGP is a global consulting firm that enables rapid business outcomes by bringing together the right people to create transformative change. As a human capital partner to our global client base, we support our clients’ needs through both professional staffing and project execution in the areas of transactions, regulations, and transformations. Our pioneering approach to workforce strategy and our agile human capital model quickly align the right resources for the work at hand with speed and efficiency. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients’, consultants’ and partners’ success. Our mission as an employer is to connect our team members to meaningful opportunities that further their career ambitions within the context of a supportive talent community of dedicated professionals. With approximately 3,300 professionals, we annually engage with over 2,400 clients around the world from more than 60 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices. We are their partner in delivering on the future of work. Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served 88 of the Fortune 100.

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com. (RGP-F)

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.
04:07pRESOURCES CONNECTION INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, ..
AQ
04:06pRESOURCES GLOBAL PROFESSIONALS : Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payme..
BU
10/08RESOURCES CONNECTION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
10/07RESOURCES CONNECTION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
10/07RESOURCES CONNECTION : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/07RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. : Reports Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal ..
BU
10/07RESOURCES CONNECTION : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8..
AQ
09/24RESOURCES GLOBAL PROFESSIONALS : to Announce Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results o..
BU
09/21RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. : to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Confe..
BU
09/09RESOURCES CONNECTION INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Costs Ass..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 626 M - -
Net income 2021 22,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 4,47%
Capitalization 369 M 369 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 929
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Resources Connection, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,33 $
Last Close Price 11,39 $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate W. Duchene Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Brackney President & Chief Operating Officer
Donald Brian Murray Chairman
Jennifer Y. Ryu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bob Castle Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.-30.25%369
CINTAS CORPORATION25.64%35 371
TELEPERFORMANCE21.21%18 318
UNITED RENTALS12.87%13 568
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC22.30%13 347
INTERTEK GROUP PLC2.46%12 591
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group