Resources Global Professionals : Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date

Resources Global Professionals (“RGP”), the operating subsidiary of Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGP), announced today that the Board of Directors of its parent company has approved a cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on December 16, 2021 to all shareholders of record on November 18, 2021.

