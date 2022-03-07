Resources & Energy : Granny Venn T3 Set to Commence

Table 1 Granny Venn‐Pit Floor Probe Drilling, Significant Results

The Company will be following these results up with a program of RC investigations which will target this area from surface.

GVDD21_02 from the interval 11.6 to 12.5 metres below pit floor

Additional drilling investigations are also being carried out to test the western highwall of the GV pit, and to follow up a previously reported high grade intersection at Maranoa (1) (1m@ 33.75gt/au from 37m). The Maranoa is being investigated for potential near term open cut operations.

Commenting on the completion of the Granny Venn cut back REZ director Dan Moore said "this is great outcome for the Company, and a fantastic start to 2022, with revenue coming in from Granny Venn to support our exploration efforts across the East Menzies Goldfield. We have some exciting Magmatic Nickel prospects emerging at Springfield, whilst also maintaining our focus on gold exploration across the broader tenement package including the Gigante Grande, Maranoa, Granny Venn West, and Granny Venn North prospects".

Competent Persons Statement and Consent

The information in this release that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr. Michael Johnstone Principal Consultant for Minerva Geological Services (MGS). Mr Johnstone is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the reporting of Exploration Results to qualify as a Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Johnstone consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

