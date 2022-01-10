Resources & Energy : Magmatic Nickel Sulphides Confirmed at East Menzies

ASX/Media Release 11th January 2022

Magmatic Nickel Sulphides Confirmed at East Menzies Springfield Project

Resources & Energy Group Limited (ASX: REZ or the Company) report the outcome of a petrological and lithogeochemical study which was carried out on three drill holes (SFRC01, SFRC04 and SFRC05) selected from a suite of nine Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes completed at the Springfield Prospect during 2021. On the basis of mineralogy, geochemistry, and textural attributes, seven of the samples in two of the holes examined contained recrystallised Ni‐Fe sulphides of primary magmatic origin.

The confirmation of magmatic Ni‐Fe sulphide mineralisation is a significant and material exploration result for the Springfield Project and the East Menzies Package in general. It allows for the possibility that the ultramafics and nearby lithologies may host larger accumulations of disseminated and massive Ni‐Fe sulphides.

DISCUSSION

The Springfield area was identified by the Company following a review of historical exploration and gold mining activities. The documented occurrences of sulphides north of Springfield at Cepline, were also considered to be prospective features for the occurrence of magmatic nickel sulphides, volcanic exhalative nickel sulphides and base metals deposits. The company has targeted these occurrences rather than the shallow near‐surface lateritic nickel deposits, which have been subject of previous investigation at East Menzies and elsewhere in the broader Menzies region.

The petrological studies were carried out on selected RC chip samples to follow up previously reported nickel, cobalt, chromium, zinc, copper, and molybdenum results obtained from the initial Springfield scout drilling program, refer figure 1 and ASX release dated 2‐11‐2021 for details. This work included the following peak down the hole assays:

SFRC01‐1m @1.78% Ni, 0.21% Cr, 5% S, 269ppm Mo and 245ppm Cu from 98m.

SFRC04‐1m @ 0.5 % Ni, 0.19% Cr, 4.4% S, from 88m

SFRC05‐2m @ 1.02% Ni, 0.6% Cr, 0.4% Zn, from 29m and 2m @ 1.1 % Ni, 1% Cr, 0.49% S, 0.45% Zn, 0.07% Co from 36m, included within 9m @ 0.8 % Ni, 0.62% Cr, 0.31% Zn from 29m

Complete results including assays, collar details and supporting JORC check list are presented in Appendix 1 and 2 respectively. At the time these results were reported by the Company, the form or mode of occurrence in which these metals were present was not known and required petrological assessment to understand the significance of the mineralised intervals. In this connection, the Company engaged a leading industry expert‐ Ben Grguric to evaluate the samples and provide an overall assessment of the prospectivity of the results, with focus on magmatic nickel mineralisation.

Some key observations from the petrographic work completed by Dr Grguric were the identification of Ni‐Fe sulphides namely pentlandite, violarite, smythite and gersdorffite. These minerals were present either in the form of discrete grains and blebs and in one sample, SFRC01 98‐99 m (assaying 1.78% Ni), in net‐textures associated with pyrrhotite. These sulphides were hosted in komatiites, metapyroxenite and strongly‐silicified komatiites (birbirites). Petrographic and selected geochemical details for the samples examined in the study are presented in Table 1, photomicrographs with mineralogy of selected polished thin sections are shown in Plates 1 and 2.