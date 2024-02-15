Resouro Strategic Metals Inc., formerly Resouro Gold Inc., is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the discovery and advancement of mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Project in Minas Gerais and the Novo Mundo Gold Project in Mato Grosso. Its Tiros rare earths and titanium project is located in Minas Gerais, the iron ore and phosphate mining powerhouse of Brazil, 350 kilometers (km) from the state capital, Belo Horizonte. It has approximately 10 mineral concessions totaling 152 square kilometers (km2) covering 70km of the northeast trending Tiros sedimentary sequence. The Novo Mundo gold project is located in the Alta Floresta Gold Province (AFGP) close to the northern border of the state of Mato Grosso, central Brazil. The Novo Mundo Gold project involves three contiguous ANM mineral processes numbered 866.035/2009, 866.320/2018 and 866.171/2018 with a total area amounting to approximately 16,734.94 hectares (ha).