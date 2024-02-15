Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
February 15, 2024 at 05:21 pm EST
Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 1.77 million compared to CAD 0.398006 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 2.99 million compared to CAD 3.16 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05 compared to CAD 0.07 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05 compared to CAD 0.07 a year ago.