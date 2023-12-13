Respiri Limited announced the appointment of Senator, Dr. Tom Takubo as a Non-Executive Director of Respiri. Takubo was first elected West Virginia State Senator in January 2015. In this legislative role he sits on a number of committees including as Vice Chair of Senate Health and Human Resources and Senate Finance amongst others and has sponsored a number of Bills in his role as a legislator.

Dr. Takubo was re-elected to the Senate in November 2022. Takubo also holds the position of Executive Vice President of Provider Relations at West Virginia University (WVU) Health System where his clinical experience as a community-based Pulmonologist and Critical Care specialist provides strategic and practical insights into WVUHS clinical development direction and investments. He is responsible for helping build and manage new relationships and partnerships with external healthcare organizations and other businesses.

He leads the development of innovative digital healthcare strategies for the organisation designed to introduce more effective, world leading healthcare aimed at improving patient health outcomes. WVUHS provides services throughout West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland and includes a network of hospitals with more than 1,800 beds and other health care institutions and services.