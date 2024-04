Respiri Limited is an Australia-based e-health software as a service company that supports respiratory health management. It is engaged in research, development and commercialization of medical devices, and the development of mobile health applications. Its Wheezo technology is a breath sensor (medical device) that works with the respiri mobile applications (patient user interface) to record and track wheeze. Wheezo is a smart device to help improve asthma management by monitoring wheeze and documenting symptoms, signs, triggers, weather conditions and medication use. The asthma management platform also facilitates the sharing of data with caregivers, physicians and other health care professionals. Wheezo is used to detect and record abnormal breath sounds (continuous adventitious breath sounds) in the windpipe (trachea), reported as WheezeRate in adults and children for more than two years. It also offers connected care solutions for management of people living with chronic diseases.