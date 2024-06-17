17.06.24 12:44

/KASE, June 17, 2024/ - "RESPUBLIKA" FINANCIAL HOLDING JSC (Almaty), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with an auditor's report of the company's financial statements for 2023. According to the audited data as of December 31, 2023 (in th. tenge, if not specified otherwise): ------------------------------------------------------- as of as of Indicator 31.12.23 31.12.22 --------------------------------- ---------- ---------- Equity 16,667,095 15,958,579 Total assets 16,696,890 16,067,681 Total liabilities 29,795 109,102 Net income (net loss) 1,077,916 2,147,672 Book value of common share, tenge 11,140 - ROA, % 6.46 13.37 ROE, % 6.47 13.46 ------------------------------------------------------- The audit of the company's financial statements for 2023 was carried out by Independent audit company "Concord" LLP. According to the auditor's report, the financial statements present fairly, in all material aspects, the financial position of "RESPUBLIKA" FINANCIAL HOLDING JSC as of 31 December 2023, as well as its financial results and cash flows for the year ended as of the specified date, in accordance with IFRS. The report is available on KASE website - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/FHRP/fhrpf6_2023_rus.pdf [2024-06-17]