/KASE, July 29, 2024/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of "RESPUBLIKA" FINANCIAL HOLDING" as of July 1, 2024. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the company makes up 3,000,000 units; - 1,550,000 common shares of the company are outstanding; - the company bought back 49,000 common shares; - persons each holding five or more percent of total outstanding shares of the company are: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Common shares, --------------------------------- stake in total Total stake in the number of offered total number shares of this units of company Names pieces denomination, % offered shares, % ---------------------- --------------- -------------------- ------------------- E.Koshkinbaev 1,255,855 83.67 81.02 "SUCCESSFUL INVESTMENT TRUST" LLP 245,000 16.32 15.81 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [2024-07-29]