Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
[Japanese GAAP]
August 9, 2024
Company name: Restar Corporation
Listing: Tokyo
Securities code: 3156
URL: https://www.en.restargp.com/
Representative:
Tomoharu Asaka
Representative Director Vice President
Inquiries:
Atsuki Ishida
Corporate Officer
Telephone: +81-3-3458-4618
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2024
135,425
13.3
4,624
67.8
3,530
101.4
3,013
340.8
June 30, 2023
119,563
6.2
2,755
(32.3)
1,752
(52.3)
683
(69.3)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2024:
¥
3,976
million
[
152.5%]
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
¥
1,574
million
[
(23.1) %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2024
100.22
99.98
June 30, 2023
22.74
22.41
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
June 30, 2024
283,241
93,183
30.3
2,858.52
March 31, 2024
291,704
91,024
28.9
2,800.38
(Reference) Equity:
As of June 30, 2024:
¥
85,949
million
As of March 31, 2024:
¥
84,201
million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2024
-
55.00
-
60.00
115.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025
60.00
-
60.00
120.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:
No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025(April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
560,000
9.3
16,000
0.4
10,500
8.4
8,000
14.2
266.06
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
(1) Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period: Yes
Newly included:
-
(Company name:
)
Excluded:
3
(Company name: Restar Electronics Corporation
)
(Company name: Restar Communications Corporation
)
(Company name: Vitec Enesta Co., Ltd.
)
- Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Retrospective restatement: No
- Total number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2024: 30,072,643 shares
March 31, 2024: 30,072,643 shares
-
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2024: 4,680 shares
March 31, 2024: 4,680 shares
- Average number of shares outstanding during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2024: 30,067,963 shares Three months ended June 30, 2023: 30,068,063 shares
- Number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2024: 4,680 shares
- Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm: Yes(voluntary)
- Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
(1) Explanation of Operating Results
Forward-looking statements in the text are based on judgments made as of the end of the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year.
During the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy experienced a trend of moderate recovery, mainly due to improvements in the employment and income environment and an expansion in inbound demand, despite the impact of price increases. Meanwhile, the outlook remained uncertain due to geopolitical risks including the worsening situation in the Middle East and the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the prospect of continued price increases, the interest rate trends in Europe, the United States, and Japan, and the outlook for the Chinese economy in terms of the economic environment. In the semiconductor market, despite signs of a recovery in capital investment trends, demand for various products remains mixed.
Under these circumstances, on April 1, 2024, the Company implemented an absorption-type merger with Restar Electronics Corporation, Restar Communications Corporation, and Vitec Enesta Co., Ltd. with Restar Holdings Corporation as the surviving company. Through the transition from a pure holding company to an operating company as the new Restar Corporation, the Company will promote the optimal allocation of management resources and reform of the profit structure with the aim of further strengthening the Group and expanding its business over the medium to long term. In May 2024, the Company announced its first Medium-Term Management Plan since the business integration in 2019. Under the basic policies aimed at growth through the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, we will establish a structure with four business units and work to further expand our business and improve profitability to achieve the goals of the Medium-Term Management Plan.
We will continue to pursue M&A and capital alliances in Japan and overseas in addition to Group synergies aiming to be "The Electronics Value Platformer" that accommodates all manner of stakeholder needs in order to realize the sustainable development of the world and society leveraging information and technology and to enhance our corporate value.
(Overview of Consolidated Operating Results)
(Million yen)
Three months ended June 30,
Three months ended June 30,
Change (%)
2023
2024
Net sales
119,563
135,425
13.3%
Operating profit
2,755
4,624
67.8%
Ordinary profit
1,752
3,530
101.4%
Profit attributable to owners of
683
3,013
340.8%
parent
- Performance Highlights
Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year under review increased, mainly due to sales growth in automotive applications, in addition to improved performance in the EMS business as the smartphone market recovered, and consolidation of subsidiaries (Restar WPG Corporation in July 2023 and Restar Embedded Solutions Corporation in January 2024). Operating profit increased mainly due to sales growth in the Devices Business Unit, and ordinary profit also increased. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased due in part to tax effect accompanying the business organization implemented in April 2024.
As a result, net sales for the first three months of the fiscal year under review were ¥135,425 million, up 13.3% year on year, operating profit was ¥4,624 million, up 67.8% year on year, ordinary profit was ¥3,530 million, up 101.4% year on year, and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥3,013 million, up 340.8% year on year.
(Operating Results by Reportable Segment)
The Group has two reportable segments; the Devices Business Unit and the System Business Unit, following the business reorganization in April 2024.
Effective from the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the business segments to be included as reportable have been changed, and comparisons and analysis for the first quarter of the fiscal year under review are based on the new segments.
(1) Devices Business Unit
Reportable
Business
Business Description
Segment
・Sales of semiconductors, electronic components, and related products in Japan and
overseas; system proposals with a variety of line card combinations; provision of
high-value-added solutions and technical support specializing in liquid crystal
Devices
systems and overseas suppliers; design and manufacturing; LSI design development
Devices
and support; and reliability test service
Business Unit
・ Operation and proposal of optimal supply chain management through global
procurement/trading for electronics and entrustment service for related operations
Electronics manufacturing service for electronic components, modules, etc., with
EMS
cutting-edge technology, procurement, production management and quality assurance
at our factories
(Million yen)
Three months ended June 30,
Three months ended June 30,
Change (%)
2023
2024
Net sales
111,855
126,645
13.2%
Devices
108,919
119,668
9.9%
EMS
2,935
6,976
137.7%
Segment profit
2,213
3,540
60.0%
- Performance Overview
In the devices business, sales increased. This was due to strong sales for automotive applications and consumer devices and the addition of consolidated subsidiaries (Restar WPG Corporation in July 2023 and Restar Embedded Solutions Corporation in January 2024) although sales of products for industrial equipment remained weak. Demand for automotive product also remained strong in global procurement/trading. In the EMS business, sales increased due to growth in sales for mainstay smartphones applications. Segment profit increased due to higher sales in the devices and EMS businesses.
As a result, the Devices Business Unit recorded net sales of ¥126,645 million, up ¥13.2% year on year, and segment profit of ¥3,540 million, up 60.0% year on year.
(2) System Business Unit
Reportable
Business
Business Description
Segment
・Proposal, design, construction, and maintenance of solutions for video, audio, and
communications in various fields such as broadcasting, business, education, medical
care/life sciences, and public facilities
System
・Development and manufacture of cashless payment terminals that combine our basic
Solution
digital and communications technologies with near-field communication (NFC)
technologies and sales of overseas made payment terminals; application
development; development, manufacture, and sales of Individual Number
System Business
authentication-related devices
・Community coexistence-based operation and management services for the
Unit
introduction and popularization of renewable energy from our own solar power
stations (in Japan and overseas) and wind power stations, etc.
Eco-
・Electric power supply to public facilities and private-sector companies primarily
using renewable energy, and electric power consulting including local production
solution
and consumption of the power for community revitalization
・Production and sale, as well as system consulting, of vegetables made in completely
closed vegetable factories to commercial and retail markets including convenience
stores, supermarkets, and food service chains
(Million yen)
Three months ended June 30,
Three months ended June 30,
Change (%)
2023
2024
Net sales
7,708
8,780
13.9%
System Solution
3,960
3,402
(14.1%)
Eco-solution
3,747
5,378
43.5%
Segment profit
907
1,404
54.7%
- Performance Overview
In the system solution business, sales decreased. This was due to weak sales mainly for system equipment, such as broadcasting and access control terminals. In the eco-solution business, sales increased owing to strong sales of electricity in addition to an expansion of solar power generation in Japan, and an increase in the number of new contracts in the power purchase agreement (PPA) business. Segment profit increased due to the contribution of owned power sources by the eco-solution business, despite a decrease in income due to lower sales in the system solution business. As a result, the System Business Unit recorded net sales of ¥8,780 million, up 13.9% year on year, and segment profit of ¥1,404 million, up 54.7% year on year.
- Explanation of Financial Position
Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets
Total assets at the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review decreased by ¥8,462 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥283,241 million. This was mainly due to a decrease in notes receivable - trade and accounts receivable - trade of ¥1,352 million, an increase in electronically recorded monetary claims - operating of ¥1,333 million, a decrease in merchandise and finished goods of ¥5,122 million, and a decrease in accounts receivable included in other under current assets of ¥3,620 million.
Liabilities decreased by ¥10,620 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥190,058 million. This was mainly due to a decrease of ¥2,488 million in notes and accounts payable - trade, a decrease of ¥18,724 million in short-term borrowings, and an increase of ¥10,320 million in long-term borrowings.
Net assets increased by ¥2,158 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥93,183 million. This was mainly due to an increase in retained earnings resulting from profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥3,013 million, and a decrease in capital surplus resulting from dividends of ¥1,706 million.
- Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements
Consolidated earnings forecast for the current fiscal year
There is no change to the consolidated earnings forecast for the current fiscal year.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
39,919
39,639
Notes receivable - trade
417
343
Accounts receivable - trade
88,940
87,662
Electronically recorded monetary claims -
16,043
17,376
operating
Contract assets
49
228
Merchandise and finished goods
68,158
63,035
Work in process
980
1,133
Raw materials and supplies
1,632
1,781
Other
18,334
14,605
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(124)
(129)
Total current assets
234,350
225,679
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Leased assets
16,684
17,065
Accumulated depreciation
(8,202)
(8,533)
Leased assets, net
8,481
8,531
Other
20,057
20,360
Total property, plant and equipment
28,538
28,892
Intangible assets
Goodwill
5,460
5,317
Other
4,029
4,117
Total intangible assets
9,490
9,434
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
4,062
3,617
Deferred tax assets
2,338
2,885
Bad debts
11,665
12,409
Long-term prepaid expenses
8,646
8,492
Other
4,438
4,405
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(11,827)
(12,576)
Total investments and other assets
19,324
19,235
Total non-current assets
57,353
57,561
Total assets
291,704
283,241
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
55,846
53,358
Short-term borrowings
96,993
78,269
Current portion of long-term borrowings
5,130
7,022
Lease liabilities
1,967
2,210
Income taxes payable
3,864
1,496
Contract liabilities
147
223
Provision for bonuses
1,334
812
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other
120
-
officers)
Other
14,728
16,013
Total current liabilities
180,132
159,406
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
7,352
17,673
Lease liabilities
6,845
6,565
Deferred tax liabilities
1,867
1,869
Retirement benefit liability
1,582
1,568
Other
2,898
2,975
Total non-current liabilities
20,547
30,651
Total liabilities
200,679
190,058
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
4,383
4,383
Capital surplus
33,841
32,134
Retained earnings
43,461
46,475
Treasury shares
(9)
(9)
Total shareholders' equity
81,677
82,984
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
304
51
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(1)
5
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,263
2,940
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(42)
(30)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,524
2,965
Share acquisition rights
123
114
Non-controlling interests
6,699
7,119
Total net assets
91,024
93,183
Total liabilities and net assets
291,704
283,241
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)
(Millions of yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2023
ended June 30, 2024
Net sales
119,563
135,425
Cost of sales
109,674
123,161
Gross profit
9,889
12,264
Selling, general and administrative expenses
7,133
7,640
Operating profit
2,755
4,624
Non-operating income
Interest income
53
61
Dividend income
16
35
Insurance claim income
126
45
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
27
26
method
Gain on investments in silent partnerships
88
95
Other
47
64
Total non-operating income
359
329
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
867
862
Loss on sale of receivables
268
371
Foreign exchange losses
3
6
Other
222
182
Total non-operating expenses
1,362
1,423
Ordinary profit
1,752
3,530
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
-
12
Gain on sale of investment securities
28
-
Total extraordinary income
28
12
Profit before income taxes
1,780
3,542
Income taxes
1,056
246
Profit
724
3,296
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
40
282
Profit attributable to owners of parent
683
3,013
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the three months)
(Millions of yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2023
ended June 30, 2024
Profit
724
3,296
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
292
(253)
14
7
529
915
14
10
850
680
1,574
3,976
1,293
3,454
281
522
