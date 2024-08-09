Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

[Japanese GAAP]

August 9, 2024

Company name: Restar Corporation

Listing: Tokyo

Securities code: 3156

URL: https://www.en.restargp.com/

Representative:

Tomoharu Asaka

Representative Director Vice President

Inquiries:

Atsuki Ishida

Corporate Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3458-4618

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2024

135,425

13.3

4,624

67.8

3,530

101.4

3,013

340.8

June 30, 2023

119,563

6.2

2,755

(32.3)

1,752

(52.3)

683

(69.3)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2024:

¥

3,976

million

[

152.5%]

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

¥

1,574

million

[

(23.1) %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2024

100.22

99.98

June 30, 2023

22.74

22.41

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

June 30, 2024

283,241

93,183

30.3

2,858.52

March 31, 2024

291,704

91,024

28.9

2,800.38

(Reference) Equity:

As of June 30, 2024:

¥

85,949

million

As of March 31, 2024:

¥

84,201

million

―1―

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2024

-

55.00

-

60.00

115.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025

60.00

-

60.00

120.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:

No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025(April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

560,000

9.3

16,000

0.4

10,500

8.4

8,000

14.2

266.06

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period: Yes

Newly included:

-

(Company name:

)

Excluded:

3

(Company name: Restar Electronics Corporation

)

(Company name: Restar Communications Corporation

)

(Company name: Vitec Enesta Co., Ltd.

)

  1. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  4. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2024: 30,072,643 shares

March 31, 2024: 30,072,643 shares

    1. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2024: 4,680 shares
      March 31, 2024: 4,680 shares
    2. Average number of shares outstanding during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2024: 30,067,963 shares Three months ended June 30, 2023: 30,068,063 shares
  • Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm: Yes(voluntary)
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

―2―

(1) Explanation of Operating Results

Forward-looking statements in the text are based on judgments made as of the end of the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year.

During the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy experienced a trend of moderate recovery, mainly due to improvements in the employment and income environment and an expansion in inbound demand, despite the impact of price increases. Meanwhile, the outlook remained uncertain due to geopolitical risks including the worsening situation in the Middle East and the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the prospect of continued price increases, the interest rate trends in Europe, the United States, and Japan, and the outlook for the Chinese economy in terms of the economic environment. In the semiconductor market, despite signs of a recovery in capital investment trends, demand for various products remains mixed.

Under these circumstances, on April 1, 2024, the Company implemented an absorption-type merger with Restar Electronics Corporation, Restar Communications Corporation, and Vitec Enesta Co., Ltd. with Restar Holdings Corporation as the surviving company. Through the transition from a pure holding company to an operating company as the new Restar Corporation, the Company will promote the optimal allocation of management resources and reform of the profit structure with the aim of further strengthening the Group and expanding its business over the medium to long term. In May 2024, the Company announced its first Medium-Term Management Plan since the business integration in 2019. Under the basic policies aimed at growth through the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, we will establish a structure with four business units and work to further expand our business and improve profitability to achieve the goals of the Medium-Term Management Plan.

We will continue to pursue M&A and capital alliances in Japan and overseas in addition to Group synergies aiming to be "The Electronics Value Platformer" that accommodates all manner of stakeholder needs in order to realize the sustainable development of the world and society leveraging information and technology and to enhance our corporate value.

(Overview of Consolidated Operating Results)

(Million yen)

Three months ended June 30,

Three months ended June 30,

Change (%)

2023

2024

Net sales

119,563

135,425

13.3%

Operating profit

2,755

4,624

67.8%

Ordinary profit

1,752

3,530

101.4%

Profit attributable to owners of

683

3,013

340.8%

parent

- Performance Highlights

Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year under review increased, mainly due to sales growth in automotive applications, in addition to improved performance in the EMS business as the smartphone market recovered, and consolidation of subsidiaries (Restar WPG Corporation in July 2023 and Restar Embedded Solutions Corporation in January 2024). Operating profit increased mainly due to sales growth in the Devices Business Unit, and ordinary profit also increased. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased due in part to tax effect accompanying the business organization implemented in April 2024.

As a result, net sales for the first three months of the fiscal year under review were ¥135,425 million, up 13.3% year on year, operating profit was ¥4,624 million, up 67.8% year on year, ordinary profit was ¥3,530 million, up 101.4% year on year, and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥3,013 million, up 340.8% year on year.

―3―

(Operating Results by Reportable Segment)

The Group has two reportable segments; the Devices Business Unit and the System Business Unit, following the business reorganization in April 2024.

Effective from the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the business segments to be included as reportable have been changed, and comparisons and analysis for the first quarter of the fiscal year under review are based on the new segments.

(1) Devices Business Unit

Reportable

Business

Business Description

Segment

Sales of semiconductors, electronic components, and related products in Japan and

overseas; system proposals with a variety of line card combinations; provision of

high-value-added solutions and technical support specializing in liquid crystal

Devices

systems and overseas suppliers; design and manufacturing; LSI design development

Devices

and support; and reliability test service

Business Unit

Operation and proposal of optimal supply chain management through global

procurement/trading for electronics and entrustment service for related operations

Electronics manufacturing service for electronic components, modules, etc., with

EMS

cutting-edge technology, procurement, production management and quality assurance

at our factories

(Million yen)

Three months ended June 30,

Three months ended June 30,

Change (%)

2023

2024

Net sales

111,855

126,645

13.2%

Devices

108,919

119,668

9.9%

EMS

2,935

6,976

137.7%

Segment profit

2,213

3,540

60.0%

- Performance Overview

In the devices business, sales increased. This was due to strong sales for automotive applications and consumer devices and the addition of consolidated subsidiaries (Restar WPG Corporation in July 2023 and Restar Embedded Solutions Corporation in January 2024) although sales of products for industrial equipment remained weak. Demand for automotive product also remained strong in global procurement/trading. In the EMS business, sales increased due to growth in sales for mainstay smartphones applications. Segment profit increased due to higher sales in the devices and EMS businesses.

As a result, the Devices Business Unit recorded net sales of ¥126,645 million, up ¥13.2% year on year, and segment profit of ¥3,540 million, up 60.0% year on year.

―4―

(2) System Business Unit

Reportable

Business

Business Description

Segment

Proposal, design, construction, and maintenance of solutions for video, audio, and

communications in various fields such as broadcasting, business, education, medical

care/life sciences, and public facilities

System

Development and manufacture of cashless payment terminals that combine our basic

Solution

digital and communications technologies with near-field communication (NFC)

technologies and sales of overseas made payment terminals; application

development; development, manufacture, and sales of Individual Number

System Business

authentication-related devices

Community coexistence-based operation and management services for the

Unit

introduction and popularization of renewable energy from our own solar power

stations (in Japan and overseas) and wind power stations, etc.

Eco-

Electric power supply to public facilities and private-sector companies primarily

using renewable energy, and electric power consulting including local production

solution

and consumption of the power for community revitalization

Production and sale, as well as system consulting, of vegetables made in completely

closed vegetable factories to commercial and retail markets including convenience

stores, supermarkets, and food service chains

(Million yen)

Three months ended June 30,

Three months ended June 30,

Change (%)

2023

2024

Net sales

7,708

8,780

13.9%

System Solution

3,960

3,402

(14.1%)

Eco-solution

3,747

5,378

43.5%

Segment profit

907

1,404

54.7%

- Performance Overview

In the system solution business, sales decreased. This was due to weak sales mainly for system equipment, such as broadcasting and access control terminals. In the eco-solution business, sales increased owing to strong sales of electricity in addition to an expansion of solar power generation in Japan, and an increase in the number of new contracts in the power purchase agreement (PPA) business. Segment profit increased due to the contribution of owned power sources by the eco-solution business, despite a decrease in income due to lower sales in the system solution business. As a result, the System Business Unit recorded net sales of ¥8,780 million, up 13.9% year on year, and segment profit of ¥1,404 million, up 54.7% year on year.

―5―

  1. Explanation of Financial Position
    Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets
    Total assets at the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review decreased by ¥8,462 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥283,241 million. This was mainly due to a decrease in notes receivable - trade and accounts receivable - trade of ¥1,352 million, an increase in electronically recorded monetary claims - operating of ¥1,333 million, a decrease in merchandise and finished goods of ¥5,122 million, and a decrease in accounts receivable included in other under current assets of ¥3,620 million.
    Liabilities decreased by ¥10,620 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥190,058 million. This was mainly due to a decrease of ¥2,488 million in notes and accounts payable - trade, a decrease of ¥18,724 million in short-term borrowings, and an increase of ¥10,320 million in long-term borrowings.
    Net assets increased by ¥2,158 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥93,183 million. This was mainly due to an increase in retained earnings resulting from profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥3,013 million, and a decrease in capital surplus resulting from dividends of ¥1,706 million.
  2. Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements

Consolidated earnings forecast for the current fiscal year

There is no change to the consolidated earnings forecast for the current fiscal year.

―6―

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

39,919

39,639

Notes receivable - trade

417

343

Accounts receivable - trade

88,940

87,662

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

16,043

17,376

operating

Contract assets

49

228

Merchandise and finished goods

68,158

63,035

Work in process

980

1,133

Raw materials and supplies

1,632

1,781

Other

18,334

14,605

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(124)

(129)

Total current assets

234,350

225,679

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Leased assets

16,684

17,065

Accumulated depreciation

(8,202)

(8,533)

Leased assets, net

8,481

8,531

Other

20,057

20,360

Total property, plant and equipment

28,538

28,892

Intangible assets

Goodwill

5,460

5,317

Other

4,029

4,117

Total intangible assets

9,490

9,434

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

4,062

3,617

Deferred tax assets

2,338

2,885

Bad debts

11,665

12,409

Long-term prepaid expenses

8,646

8,492

Other

4,438

4,405

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(11,827)

(12,576)

Total investments and other assets

19,324

19,235

Total non-current assets

57,353

57,561

Total assets

291,704

283,241

―7―

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

55,846

53,358

Short-term borrowings

96,993

78,269

Current portion of long-term borrowings

5,130

7,022

Lease liabilities

1,967

2,210

Income taxes payable

3,864

1,496

Contract liabilities

147

223

Provision for bonuses

1,334

812

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other

120

-

officers)

Other

14,728

16,013

Total current liabilities

180,132

159,406

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

7,352

17,673

Lease liabilities

6,845

6,565

Deferred tax liabilities

1,867

1,869

Retirement benefit liability

1,582

1,568

Other

2,898

2,975

Total non-current liabilities

20,547

30,651

Total liabilities

200,679

190,058

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

4,383

4,383

Capital surplus

33,841

32,134

Retained earnings

43,461

46,475

Treasury shares

(9)

(9)

Total shareholders' equity

81,677

82,984

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

304

51

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(1)

5

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2,263

2,940

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(42)

(30)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,524

2,965

Share acquisition rights

123

114

Non-controlling interests

6,699

7,119

Total net assets

91,024

93,183

Total liabilities and net assets

291,704

283,241

―8―

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)

(Millions of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2023

ended June 30, 2024

Net sales

119,563

135,425

Cost of sales

109,674

123,161

Gross profit

9,889

12,264

Selling, general and administrative expenses

7,133

7,640

Operating profit

2,755

4,624

Non-operating income

Interest income

53

61

Dividend income

16

35

Insurance claim income

126

45

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

27

26

method

Gain on investments in silent partnerships

88

95

Other

47

64

Total non-operating income

359

329

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

867

862

Loss on sale of receivables

268

371

Foreign exchange losses

3

6

Other

222

182

Total non-operating expenses

1,362

1,423

Ordinary profit

1,752

3,530

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

-

12

Gain on sale of investment securities

28

-

Total extraordinary income

28

12

Profit before income taxes

1,780

3,542

Income taxes

1,056

246

Profit

724

3,296

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

40

282

Profit attributable to owners of parent

683

3,013

―9―

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the three months)

(Millions of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2023

ended June 30, 2024

Profit

724

3,296

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

292

(253)

14

7

529

915

14

10

850

680

1,574

3,976

1,293

3,454

281

522

―10―

