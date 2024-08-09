Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

(1) Explanation of Operating Results

Forward-looking statements in the text are based on judgments made as of the end of the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year.

During the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy experienced a trend of moderate recovery, mainly due to improvements in the employment and income environment and an expansion in inbound demand, despite the impact of price increases. Meanwhile, the outlook remained uncertain due to geopolitical risks including the worsening situation in the Middle East and the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the prospect of continued price increases, the interest rate trends in Europe, the United States, and Japan, and the outlook for the Chinese economy in terms of the economic environment. In the semiconductor market, despite signs of a recovery in capital investment trends, demand for various products remains mixed.

Under these circumstances, on April 1, 2024, the Company implemented an absorption-type merger with Restar Electronics Corporation, Restar Communications Corporation, and Vitec Enesta Co., Ltd. with Restar Holdings Corporation as the surviving company. Through the transition from a pure holding company to an operating company as the new Restar Corporation, the Company will promote the optimal allocation of management resources and reform of the profit structure with the aim of further strengthening the Group and expanding its business over the medium to long term. In May 2024, the Company announced its first Medium-Term Management Plan since the business integration in 2019. Under the basic policies aimed at growth through the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, we will establish a structure with four business units and work to further expand our business and improve profitability to achieve the goals of the Medium-Term Management Plan.

We will continue to pursue M&A and capital alliances in Japan and overseas in addition to Group synergies aiming to be "The Electronics Value Platformer" that accommodates all manner of stakeholder needs in order to realize the sustainable development of the world and society leveraging information and technology and to enhance our corporate value.

(Overview of Consolidated Operating Results)

(Million yen) Three months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, Change (%) 2023 2024 Net sales 119,563 135,425 13.3% Operating profit 2,755 4,624 67.8% Ordinary profit 1,752 3,530 101.4% Profit attributable to owners of 683 3,013 340.8% parent

- Performance Highlights

Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year under review increased, mainly due to sales growth in automotive applications, in addition to improved performance in the EMS business as the smartphone market recovered, and consolidation of subsidiaries (Restar WPG Corporation in July 2023 and Restar Embedded Solutions Corporation in January 2024). Operating profit increased mainly due to sales growth in the Devices Business Unit, and ordinary profit also increased. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased due in part to tax effect accompanying the business organization implemented in April 2024.

As a result, net sales for the first three months of the fiscal year under review were ¥135,425 million, up 13.3% year on year, operating profit was ¥4,624 million, up 67.8% year on year, ordinary profit was ¥3,530 million, up 101.4% year on year, and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥3,013 million, up 340.8% year on year.

