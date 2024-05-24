Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 13, 2024 Company Name: Restar Corporation (Code: 3156 Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market) Representative: Tomoharu Asaka, Representative Director Vice President Contact Information: Atsuki Ishida, Corporate Officer (Tel.: +81-3-3458-4618)

Notice Concerning Corporate Demerger (Simplified/Short-FormAbsorption-type Demerger)

of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (Kyoshin Communications Shikoku Co., LTD.)

Restar Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that the meeting of the Board of Directors held today passed a resolution to transfer to the Company the video and audio related business of Kyoshin Communications Shikoku CO., LTD., (hereinafter, "KYCOM Shikoku"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, by means of a corporate demerger (hereinafter, the "Demerger.").

Since the Demerger is an absorption-type demerger involving the Company and the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary (a simplified/short-formabsorption-type demerger), certain disclosures and details have been omitted.

1. Purpose of the Demerger

With the addition of KYCOM Shikoku's video and audio related business to its systems business unit, the Company aims to further develop and expand its business by creating synergies through the effective utilization of Group management resources and integrated operations.

2. Summary of the Demerger

(1) Schedule of the Demerger Date of resolution by the Board of Directors May 13, 2024 Date of agreement May 13, 2024 Effective date July 1, 2024 (scheduled)

Note: Since the Demerger falls under the category of a simplified demerger as defined in Article 796, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act for the Company and a short-form demerger as defined in Article 784, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act for KYCOM Shikoku, both demergers will be conducted without a resolution at a general meeting of shareholders.