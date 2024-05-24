Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 13, 2024

Company Name:

Restar Corporation

(Code: 3156 Tokyo Stock

Exchange Prime Market)

Representative:

Tomoharu Asaka,

Representative Director

Vice President

Contact Information:

Atsuki Ishida,

Corporate Officer

(Tel.: +81-3-3458-4618)

Notice Concerning Corporate Demerger (Simplified/Short-FormAbsorption-type Demerger)

of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (Kyoshin Communications Shikoku Co., LTD.)

Restar Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that the meeting of the Board of Directors held today passed a resolution to transfer to the Company the video and audio related business of Kyoshin Communications Shikoku CO., LTD., (hereinafter, "KYCOM Shikoku"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, by means of a corporate demerger (hereinafter, the "Demerger.").

Since the Demerger is an absorption-type demerger involving the Company and the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary (a simplified/short-formabsorption-type demerger), certain disclosures and details have been omitted.

1. Purpose of the Demerger

With the addition of KYCOM Shikoku's video and audio related business to its systems business unit, the Company aims to further develop and expand its business by creating synergies through the effective utilization of Group management resources and integrated operations.

2. Summary of the Demerger

(1)

Schedule of the Demerger

Date of resolution by the Board of Directors

May 13, 2024

Date of agreement

May 13, 2024

Effective date

July 1, 2024 (scheduled)

Note: Since the Demerger falls under the category of a simplified demerger as defined in Article 796, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act for the Company and a short-form demerger as defined in Article 784, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act for KYCOM Shikoku, both demergers will be conducted without a resolution at a general meeting of shareholders.

  1. Method of the Demerger
    An absorption-type demerger in which the Company will be the successor company and KYCOM Shikoku will be the demerged company.
  2. Details of Allotment Related to the Demerger
    Since the Demerger is an absorption-type demerger of a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, there will be no allotment of shares or other money, etc. as a result of the Demerger.
  3. Handling of Stock Acquisition Rights and Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights in Connection with the Demerger
    No capital relationship
  4. Capital to be Increased or Decreased as a Result of the Demerger
    There will be no increase or decrease in the Company's capital as a result of the Demerger.
  1. Rights and Obligations to be Assumed by the Successor Company
    In the Demerger, the Company will assume the assets, liabilities, contracts, and other rights and obligations related to the subject business to the extent provided in the absorption-type demerger agreement executed between the Company and KYCOM Shikoku at the time of the Demerger.
  2. Prospect of Fulfillment of Obligations
    The Company has determined that there are no problems with the fulfillment of obligations to be assumed by the Company and KYCOM Shikoku after the effective date of the Demerger.

3. Overview of the Companies Involved in the Demerger

Successor company

Demerged company

(1) Name

Restar Corporation

Kyoshin Communications Shikoku

CO., LTD.

(2) Description of

Sales

of

and

technical support

for

Sales and installation of video, audio,

business

semiconductors and electronic components,

information and telecommunications

LSI design development; and contract

equipment and related accessories

reliability test services

Solutions,

design, construction,

and

maintenance engineering for video, audio,

communications, and measurement

Operation

and

management

for

the

introduction and popularization of renewable

energy from solar power generation

(3) Date of

October 1, 2009

May 28, 1974

establishment

(4) Head office location

2-10-9 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

61 Jonan-cho,Marugame-city,

Kagawa

(5) Job title and name

Kunihiro

Konno,

Representative

Director,

Eijiro Akiyama, President,

of representative

Chairman, and President

Representative Director

(6) Share capital

4,383 million yen

10 million yen

(7) Number of issued

30,072,643 shares

20,000 shares

shares

(As of March 31, 2024)

(8) Fiscal year-end

March

March

(9) Major shareholders

KMF Corporation: 20.04%

Restar Corporation: 100%

and shareholding

S-GRANT CO., LTD.: 9.63%

ratios

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust

account): 7.44%

Retirement Benefit Trust (Sony Group 003) of

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Retrustee:

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.: 7.43%

MUFG Bank, Ltd.: 2.72%

Retirement Benefit Trust (Sony Group 008) of

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Retrustee:

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.: 2.38%

CITY INDEX ELEVENTH CO, Ltd.: 2.34%

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.: 2.30%

Restar Holdings Corporation Employee Stock

Ownership Association: 2.18%

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account):

1.94%

(As of March 31, 2024)

(10) Financial position and operating results for the most recent fiscal year

Fiscal year-end

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2024

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2024

(consolidated)

(non-consolidated)

Net assets

91,024 million

yen

133 million yen

Net assets per share

3,026.84

yen

6,666.15 yen

Total assets

293,464 million yen

366 million yen

2

Net sales

512,484 million yen

565 million yen

Operating profit

15,930 million yen

19 million yen

Ordinary profit

9,690 million yen

21 million yen

Net profit

7,004 million yen

29 million yen

Basic earnings per share

232.92 yen

1,470.48 yen

4.

Overview of the business division to be demerged

(1)

Business details of the business division to be demerged

Video and audio related business

(2)

Operating results of business to be demerged (March 31, 2024)

Net sales: 498 million yen

(3)

Items and amounts of assets and liabilities to be demerged (as of March 31, 2024)

Item

Book value

Item

Book value

Current assets

282 million yen

Current liabilities

131 million yen

Non-current assets

26 million yen

Non-current liabilities

4 million yen

Total

308 million yen

Total

135 million yen

Note: Since provisional calculation was made based on the book value as of March 31, 2024, the

actual amounts of assets and liabilities to be demerged will be determined by adding or subtracting

increases or decreases up to the effective date.

5.

Status after Demerger

There will be no change in the name, head office location, job title and name of representative, business, share capital and fiscal year-end of the Company and KYCOM Shikoku after the Demerger.

6. Future Outlook

Since the Demerger involves the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, the impact on the Company's consolidated financial results will be minor.

3

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Restar Holdings Corporation published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 02:33:09 UTC.