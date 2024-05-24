Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
May 13, 2024
Company Name:
Restar Corporation
(Code: 3156 Tokyo Stock
Exchange Prime Market)
Representative:
Tomoharu Asaka,
Representative Director
Vice President
Contact Information:
Atsuki Ishida,
Corporate Officer
(Tel.: +81-3-3458-4618)
Notice Concerning Corporate Demerger (Simplified/Short-FormAbsorption-type Demerger)
of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (Kyoshin Communications Shikoku Co., LTD.)
Restar Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that the meeting of the Board of Directors held today passed a resolution to transfer to the Company the video and audio related business of Kyoshin Communications Shikoku CO., LTD., (hereinafter, "KYCOM Shikoku"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, by means of a corporate demerger (hereinafter, the "Demerger.").
Since the Demerger is an absorption-type demerger involving the Company and the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary (a simplified/short-formabsorption-type demerger), certain disclosures and details have been omitted.
1. Purpose of the Demerger
With the addition of KYCOM Shikoku's video and audio related business to its systems business unit, the Company aims to further develop and expand its business by creating synergies through the effective utilization of Group management resources and integrated operations.
2. Summary of the Demerger
(1)
Schedule of the Demerger
Date of resolution by the Board of Directors
May 13, 2024
Date of agreement
May 13, 2024
Effective date
July 1, 2024 (scheduled)
Note: Since the Demerger falls under the category of a simplified demerger as defined in Article 796, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act for the Company and a short-form demerger as defined in Article 784, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act for KYCOM Shikoku, both demergers will be conducted without a resolution at a general meeting of shareholders.
-
Method of the Demerger
An absorption-type demerger in which the Company will be the successor company and KYCOM Shikoku will be the demerged company.
- Details of Allotment Related to the Demerger
Since the Demerger is an absorption-type demerger of a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, there will be no allotment of shares or other money, etc. as a result of the Demerger.
- Handling of Stock Acquisition Rights and Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights in Connection with the Demerger
No capital relationship
- Capital to be Increased or Decreased as a Result of the Demerger
There will be no increase or decrease in the Company's capital as a result of the Demerger.
- Rights and Obligations to be Assumed by the Successor Company
In the Demerger, the Company will assume the assets, liabilities, contracts, and other rights and obligations related to the subject business to the extent provided in the absorption-type demerger agreement executed between the Company and KYCOM Shikoku at the time of the Demerger.
- Prospect of Fulfillment of Obligations
The Company has determined that there are no problems with the fulfillment of obligations to be assumed by the Company and KYCOM Shikoku after the effective date of the Demerger.
3. Overview of the Companies Involved in the Demerger
Successor company
Demerged company
(1) Name
Restar Corporation
Kyoshin Communications Shikoku
CO., LTD.
(2) Description of
Sales
of
and
technical support
for
Sales and installation of video, audio,
business
semiconductors and electronic components,
information and telecommunications
LSI design development; and contract
equipment and related accessories
reliability test services
Solutions,
design, construction,
and
maintenance engineering for video, audio,
communications, and measurement
Operation
and
management
for
the
introduction and popularization of renewable
energy from solar power generation
(3) Date of
October 1, 2009
May 28, 1974
establishment
(4) Head office location
2-10-9 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo
61 Jonan-cho,Marugame-city,
Kagawa
(5) Job title and name
Kunihiro
Konno,
Representative
Director,
Eijiro Akiyama, President,
of representative
Chairman, and President
Representative Director
(6) Share capital
4,383 million yen
10 million yen
(7) Number of issued
30,072,643 shares
20,000 shares
shares
(As of March 31, 2024)
(8) Fiscal year-end
March
March
(9) Major shareholders
KMF Corporation: 20.04%
Restar Corporation: 100%
and shareholding
S-GRANT CO., LTD.: 9.63%
ratios
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust
account): 7.44%
Retirement Benefit Trust (Sony Group 003) of
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Retrustee:
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.: 7.43%
MUFG Bank, Ltd.: 2.72%
Retirement Benefit Trust (Sony Group 008) of
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Retrustee:
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.: 2.38%
CITY INDEX ELEVENTH CO, Ltd.: 2.34%
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.: 2.30%
Restar Holdings Corporation Employee Stock
Ownership Association: 2.18%
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account):
1.94%
(As of March 31, 2024)
(10) Financial position and operating results for the most recent fiscal year
Fiscal year-end
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2024
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2024
(consolidated)
(non-consolidated)
Net assets
91,024 million
yen
133 million yen
Net assets per share
3,026.84
yen
6,666.15 yen
Total assets
293,464 million yen
366 million yen
2
Net sales
512,484 million yen
565 million yen
Operating profit
15,930 million yen
19 million yen
Ordinary profit
9,690 million yen
21 million yen
Net profit
7,004 million yen
29 million yen
Basic earnings per share
232.92 yen
1,470.48 yen
4.
Overview of the business division to be demerged
(1)
Business details of the business division to be demerged
Video and audio related business
(2)
Operating results of business to be demerged (March 31, 2024)
Net sales: 498 million yen
(3)
Items and amounts of assets and liabilities to be demerged (as of March 31, 2024)
Item
Book value
Item
Book value
Current assets
282 million yen
Current liabilities
131 million yen
Non-current assets
26 million yen
Non-current liabilities
4 million yen
Total
308 million yen
Total
135 million yen
Note: Since provisional calculation was made based on the book value as of March 31, 2024, the
actual amounts of assets and liabilities to be demerged will be determined by adding or subtracting
increases or decreases up to the effective date.
5.
Status after Demerger
There will be no change in the name, head office location, job title and name of representative, business, share capital and fiscal year-end of the Company and KYCOM Shikoku after the Demerger.
6. Future Outlook
Since the Demerger involves the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, the impact on the Company's consolidated financial results will be minor.
3
