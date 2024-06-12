Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities code: 3156 June 12, 2024 (Date of commencement of measures for electronic provision: June 5, 2024)

To our shareholders:

Tomoharu Asaka

Representative Director

Restar Corporation

10-9, Konan 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

Notice of Convocation of the 5th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Restar Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") will hold its 5th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders as explained below.

We have adopted measures for the electronic provision of information for this General Meeting of Shareholders. The matters to be provided in electronic format (the "Electronic Provision Measures Matters") are posted on the Internet website shown below as "Notice of Convocation of the 5th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders."

The Company's website: https://www.en.restargp.com/ir/stock-related/#ir-stock-general-meeting

This information is also posted on the Internet website shown below.

Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the Tokyo Stock Exchange website shown above, enter the Company's name or securities code to search, and click "Basic information" then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view the Electronic Provision Measures Matters.

If you plan not to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights using either of the following methods, so please exercise your voting rights after reviewing the Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders listed in the Electronic Provision Measures Matters.

[Exercising voting rights in writing]

Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each of the proposals on the enclosed form and return it to the Company no later than 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST).

[Exercising voting rights via the Internet]

Please access our designated voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) and enter the login ID and temporary password printed on the enclosed form for exercising voting rights and follow the on-screen instructions to enter your approval or disapproval of each of the proposals no later than 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST).

In addition, if using the Internet to exercise your voting rights, we request that you kindly check "Instructions on Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet" in "Instructions on Exercising Your Voting Rights" on pages 3 and 4.

  1. Date and Time: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2024 (JST) (Reception desk is scheduled to open at 9:30 a.m.)
  2. Venue: Seminar Room, Restar Building 3F

10-9, Konan 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

(As of August 21, 2023, the Company has relocated its head office from Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo to Minato-ku, Tokyo, and the venue for the General Meeting of Shareholders has been changed as stated above. When attending, please refer to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders venue guide map at the end of the document and be careful not to make any mistakes.)

3. Agenda:

Matters to be reported:

  1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Reports on the Consolidated Financial Statements from the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the 15th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
  2. Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 15th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Election of Six Directors (Excluding Directors Who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 3: Election of Three Directors Who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal No. 4: Election of One Substitute Director Who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

  1. Instructions on Exercising Voting Rights
    Please refer to "Instructions on Exercising Your Voting Rights" on pages 3 to 4.
  2. Instructions on the Acceptance of Questions Beforehand
    On the Company's website (https://www.restargp.com/), please click CONTACT, go to Inquiries on IR -> click "inquiry," and submit your question.
  • The paper copy (Notice of Convocation of the 5th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders) sent to shareholders doubles as the paper copy of the Electronic Provision Measures Matters based on shareholders' requests for the delivery of documents. The following items are not included in this paper copy, in accordance with the provisions of applicable laws and regulations, as well as Article 16 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. As such, this paper copy only presents part of the documents audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor in preparing their audit reports.
    • Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
    • Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
  • In the event of revisions to the Electronic Provision Measures Matters, the details of the revisions will be made available on each website on which the Electronic Provision Measures Matters are posted.

Instructions on Exercising Your Voting Rights

The right to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders is an important right for shareholders.

Please review the Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the Electronic Provision Measures Matters and exercise your voting rights.

There are two options to exercise your voting rights as shown below.

Exercise of Voting Rights in Writing by Postal Mail

Please indicate your for or against the proposals on the enclosed voting rights exercise form and return it to us by postal mail without a postage stamp. If you do not indicate your vote on a proposal, it will be treated as a vote "for" that proposal.

Deadline for the exercise of voting rights: Received by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST).

Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet

Please access the website for exercising voting rights (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) using a PC or smartphone, enter the login ID and temporary password provided on the enclosed voting rights exercise form, and follow the instructions on the screen to indicate your vote for or against the proposals.

Deadline for the exercise of voting rights: 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST).

How to Complete Your Voting Rights Exercise Form

Proposal No. 1 and Proposal No. 4

If you vote for the proposal, please tick the column "Agree."

If you vote against the proposal, please tick the column "Disagree."

Proposal No. 2 and Proposal No. 3

If you vote for all candidates, please tick the column "Agree."

If you vote against all candidates, please tick the column "Disagree."

If you vote for some of the candidates, please tick the column "Agree" and enter the number(s) of the candidate whom you disagree with.

If you exercise your voting rights both in writing (by postal mail) and via the Internet, the exercise of voting rights via the Internet will be taken as a valid exercise of voting rights. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, the last vote will be treated as a valid exercise of voting rights.

Instructions on Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet

By Scanning the QR Code

You can log in to the website for exercising voting rights without entering your login ID and temporary password as provided on your voting rights exercise form.

  1. Scan the QR code on the bottom right of your voting rights exercise form. * QR code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
  2. Please follow the instructions on the screen to indicate your vote for or against the proposals.

By Entering Login ID and Temporary Password

Website for Exercising Voting Rights URL: https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/

  1. Access the website for exercising voting rights.
  2. Enter the "login ID and temporary password" provided on your voting rights exercise form.
  3. Please follow the instructions on the screen to indicate your vote for or against the proposals.

If you have any questions about how to operate your PC or smartphone to exercise your voting right via the Internet, please contact below.

Transfer Agency Department, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Help Desk at 0120-173-027(Toll-free within Japan / from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.)

Institutional investors may use the platform for the electronic exercise of voting rights for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc.

Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and reference matters

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

1. Reason for the appropriation of surplus

In order to make up for the deficit in retained earnings brought forward, improve financial standing, and ensure the flexibility and agility of future capital policy, the Company proposes the appropriation of surplus. Specifically, pursuant to the provisions of Article 452 of the Companies Act, the deficit will be covered by transferring other capital surplus to retained earnings brought forward. As a result, the Company's amount of retained earnings brought forward after the transfer will be 0 yen.

This proposal relates to a transfer of account items within net assets on the non-consolidated balance sheet, therefore there are no changes in the amount of net assets of the Company. In addition, the total number of shares issued will not change, therefore there will be no impact on shareholders' number of shares held or net assets per share.

2. Matters related to the appropriation of surplus

(1)

Item under retained earnings to be reduced and said amount

Other capital surplus

790,157,264 yen

(2)

Item under retained earnings to be increased and said amount

Retained earnings brought forward

790,157,264 yen

  1. Effective date of appropriation of surplus June 28, 2024

Proposal No. 2: Election of Six Directors (Excluding Directors Who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

At the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders, the terms of office of all four Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; applicable to the rest of this proposal) will expire. Therefore, the Company proposes that six Directors be elected.

This proposal has been reviewed by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the candidates for Director herein proposed have been deemed to be suitable.

The candidates for Director are as follows.

Candidate

Name

Positions and responsibilities within the Company

No.

1

Kunihiro Konno

Chairman and President

Reelection

2

Hideya Yamaguchi

Representative Director and Vice President

Reelection

3

Tomoharu Asaka

Representative Director and Vice President

Reelection

4

Hiroaki Konno

Representative Executive Director

Reelection

New election

5

Kiyoshi Togawa

Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)

Outside

Independent

New election

6

Jin-hyuk Yun

-

Outside

Independent

Reelection: Candidate for reelection as Director

New election: Candidate for new election as Director

Outside: Candidate for Outside Director

Independent: Independent Director

Candidate

Name

Career summary, positions and responsibilities within the

Number of shares

of the Company

No.

(Date of birth)

Company

owned

Apr. 1987

Established VITEC CO., LTD. (VITEC

HOLDINGS CO., LTD.)

President, VITEC CO., LTD.

Nov. 1996

Senior Vice President, Member of the Board

and Counselor (soudanyaku), VITEC CO.,

LTD.

June 2003

Special Advisor,VITEC CO., LTD.

June 2012

Chairman, VITEC CO., LTD.

Apr. 2013

Chairman & President, VITEC CO., LTD.

Jan. 2018

President, VITEC GLOBAL ELECTRONICS

Kunihiro Konno

CO., LTD. (currently Restar Electronics

Corporation)

(July 15, 1940)

3,225

Apr. 2018

Chairman & Representative Director, Vitec

Reelection

Vegetable Factory Co., Ltd.

1

Aug. 2018

Chairman & Member of the Board, Vitec

Vegetable Factory Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2019

Chairman and CEO, the Company

Apr. 2020

Representative Director and CEO, the

Company

June 2023

Chairman, President and CEO, the Company

Apr. 2024

Chairman and President, the

Company (present post)

[Significant concurrent positions outside the Company]

None

[Reasons for nomination]

Mr. Kunihiro Konno has worked in the electronics industry for many years. With his managerial experience and

achievements, the Company believes that he will be able to continue to appropriately perform his duties as a Director in

the overall management of the Group.

[Special interest between the candidate and the Company]

There are no significant conflicts of interest.

Candidate

Name

Career summary, positions and responsibilities within the

Number of shares

of the Company

No.

(Date of birth)

Company

owned

Apr. 1982

Joined TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Apr. 2000

Vice President, Toshiba Europe Electronic

Components, Inc.

June 2005

Vice President, Toshiba America Electronic

Components, Inc.

June 2012

President, Toshiba America Electronic

Components, Inc.

June 2016

President and CEO, TOSHIBA DEVICE

CORPORATION

Oct. 2019

Managing Executive Officer, the Company

Executive Vice President, Restar Electronics

Hideya Yamaguchi

Corporation

(April 21, 1959)

Apr. 2020

Senior Managing Executive Vice President,

5,977

Reelection

Restar Electronics Corporation

Oct. 2020

Senior Corporate Executive Officer, the

2

Company

President, Restar Electronics Corporation

June 2021

Representative Director, the Company

June 2022

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, the Company

June 2023

Representative Director, Vice President and

COO, the Company

Apr. 2024

Representative Director and Vice President, the

Company (present post)

[Significant concurrent positions outside the Company]

None

[Reasons for nomination]

Mr. Hideya Yamaguchi has worked in the electronics industry for many years. With his knowledge and managerial

experience, the Company believes that he, as an officer in charge of global expansion and new business promotion

of the Group, will be able to appropriately perform his duties as a Director.

[Special interest between the candidate and the Company]

There are no significant conflicts of interest.

Apr. 1974

Joined Sumitomo Corporation

May 2001

CFO, Sumitomo Corporation Europe Limited

June 2006

Representative Director and President,

Sumitomo Shoji Financial Management Co.,

Ltd.

June 2009

Full-time Corporate Auditor, Sumisho

Computer Systems Corporation (currently

SCSK Corporation)

Oct. 2011

Full-time Corporate Auditor, SCSK Corporation

Tomoharu Asaka

June 2013

Full-time Corporate Auditor, JIEC Co., Ltd.

(January 28, 1952)

July 2017

Advisor, the Company

5,048

Reelection

June 2018

Director (Full-time Audit and Supervisory

Committee Member), the Company

3

June 2022

Representative Director, the Company

June 2023

Representative Director, Vice President and

CFO in charge of Corporate Office, the

Company

Apr. 2024

Representative Director and Vice President, the

Company (present post)

[Significant concurrent positions outside the Company]

None

[Reasons for nomination]

Mr. Tomoharu Asaka has abundant experience at general trading companies, specialist knowledge mainly

concerning accounting and finance, and experience as a corporate auditor. The Company believes that he, as the

manager in charge of corporate operations, will be able to appropriately perform his duties as a Director on the path

to expanding its business in the future.

[Special interest between the candidate and the Company]

There are no significant conflicts of interest.

Candidate

Name

Career summary, positions and responsibilities within the

Number of shares

of the Company

No.

(Date of birth)

Company

owned

Apr. 1977

Joined Asahi Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd.

(currently Rakuten General Insurance Co., Ltd.)

June 2009

Corporate Auditor, VITEC CO., LTD. (VITEC

HOLDINGS CO., LTD.)

Apr. 2013

Joined VITEC CO., LTD.

Apr. 2017

Corporate Officer, VITEC CO., LTD.

Managing Director, VITEC GREEN ENERGY

CO., LTD.

Hiroaki Konno

Apr. 2018

Representative Director and President, VITEC

ENESTA CO., LTD.

(January 9, 1973)

31,326

Apr. 2019

Executive Officer, the Group

Reelection

Apr. 2020

Corporate Executive Officer, the Company

4

Apr. 2022

Senior Corporate Executive Officer, the

Company

Apr. 2023

Representative Director and President, RESTAR

COMMUNICATIONS Corporation

June 2023

Representative Executive Director, the

Company (present post)

[Significant concurrent positions outside the Company]

None

[Reasons for nomination]

Mr. Hiroaki Konno has extensive management experience and broad knowledge regarding the Group's

environmental energy business. The Company believes that he, as a chief of systems business unit of the Group,

will be able to appropriately perform his duties as a Director.

[Special interest between the candidate and the Company]

There are no significant conflicts of interest.

Candidate

Name

Career summary, positions and responsibilities within the

Number of shares

of the Company

No.

(Date of birth)

Company

owned

Apr. 1971

Joined Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (currently

Resonac Corporation)

Apr. 2000

Executive Officer, Manager, International

Business Promotion Office, Hitachi Chemical

Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2004

Vice President and Executive Officer, General

Manager, Marketing & Sales Operations,

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2007

Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,

Kiyoshi Togawa

General Manager, Marketing & Sales

Operations, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

(May 21, 1948)

Apr. 2010

Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,

New election

General Manager, Corporate Business Strategy

0

Outside

Headquarters and Manager, Group Company

Independent

Office, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2013

Representative, VISTOM Marketing (present

5

post)

Outside Director, SWCC SHOWA HOLDINGS

CO., LTD. (currently SWCC Corporation)

Sept. 2017

Outside Auditor, the Company

June 2018

Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory

Committee Member), the Company (present

post)

[Significant concurrent positions outside the Company]

Representative, VISTOM Marketing

[Reasons for nomination and summary of expected roles]

Mr. Kiyoshi Togawa has been nominated due to his wide-ranging experience and outstanding insights accumulated

in his managerial roles in sales and management strategy at a manufacturer of functional materials and cutting-edge

components and systems, and as a university lecturer, which the Company expects him to use to provide opinions

regarding management supervision, auditing, and business strategies from an objective and neutral perspective,

leading to a further strengthening of the Company's corporate governance and business growth.

[Special interest between the candidate and the Company]

There are no significant conflicts of interest.

Apr. 1979

Joined Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2006

Vice President, Mobile Display Division

Manager, in charge of LCD, Samsung

Electronics Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2009

Vice President and Division Manager, Samsung

Mobile Display Co., Ltd. (currently Samsung

Jin-hyuk Yun

Display Co., Ltd.)

(October 6, 1953)

Apr. 2010

Representative Director, Samsung Japan

New election

Corporation

0

Apr. 2012

Representative Director and President,

Outside

S-1CORPORATION

Independent

Apr. 2013

Chairman, Korea Industrial Technology

6

Protection Association

Jan. 2018

Advisor, S-1CORPORATION

Apr. 2020

Advisor (part-time), the Company (present post)

[Significant concurrent positions outside the Company]

None

[Reasons for nomination and summary of expected roles]

Mr. Jin-hyuk Yun has been nominated due to his wide-ranging management experience and global perspective

cultivated over many years as a business manager in business strategy planning and device business at a global

company, which the Company expects him to use to provide opinions regarding management supervision, global

strategies, and business strategies from an objective and neutral perspective, leading to a further strengthening of

the Company's corporate governance and business growth.

[Special interest between the candidate and the Company]

There are no significant conflicts of interest.

(Notes) 1.

Mr. Kiyoshi Togawa and Mr. Jin-hyuk Yun are candidates for Outside Director.

2. Mr. Kiyoshi Togawa is currently an Outside Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of the Company,

and at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders, his term of office as Outside Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member will have been six years. Furthermore, his records of attendance have been 22/22 (100%) at Board of Directors meetings for this fiscal year and 16/16 (100%) at Audit and Supervisory Committee meetings.

  1. If the election of Mr. Kiyoshi Togawa and Mr. Jin-hyuk Yun as Outside Directors is approved, the Company plans to conclude liability limitation contracts with them pursuant to Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act such that their liability for damages outlined under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the same act shall be limited to the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the same act.
  2. The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange that Mr. Kiyoshi Togawa is being designated as an Independent Director according to the rules of the said exchange. If his election is approved, the Company plans for his appointment as Independent Director to continue. Furthermore, the Company's criteria for determining independence of Outside Directors is appended for your reference.
  3. Mr. Jin-hyuk Yun meets the requirements for independence according to the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. If his election is approved, the Company plans to notify the aforementioned exchange that he is being designated as an Independent Director. Furthermore, the Company's criteria for determining the independence of Outside Directors is appended for your reference.
  4. The Company has entered into a Directors and Officers liability insurance contract as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act with an insurance company. The policy covers attorneys' fees in relation to litigations and damage payments to be borne by insured persons arising from third party litigations. Each of the candidates will be included as insured persons under the insurance contract.

