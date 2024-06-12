Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. Securities code: 3156 June 12, 2024 (Date of commencement of measures for electronic provision: June 5, 2024) To our shareholders: Tomoharu Asaka Representative Director Restar Corporation 10-9, Konan 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo Notice of Convocation of the 5th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Restar Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") will hold its 5th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders as explained below. We have adopted measures for the electronic provision of information for this General Meeting of Shareholders. The matters to be provided in electronic format (the "Electronic Provision Measures Matters") are posted on the Internet website shown below as "Notice of Convocation of the 5th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders." The Company's website: https://www.en.restargp.com/ir/stock-related/#ir-stock-general-meeting This information is also posted on the Internet website shown below. Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show Please access the Tokyo Stock Exchange website shown above, enter the Company's name or securities code to search, and click "Basic information" then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view the Electronic Provision Measures Matters. If you plan not to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights using either of the following methods, so please exercise your voting rights after reviewing the Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders listed in the Electronic Provision Measures Matters. [Exercising voting rights in writing] Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each of the proposals on the enclosed form and return it to the Company no later than 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST). [Exercising voting rights via the Internet] Please access our designated voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) and enter the login ID and temporary password printed on the enclosed form for exercising voting rights and follow the on-screen instructions to enter your approval or disapproval of each of the proposals no later than 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST). In addition, if using the Internet to exercise your voting rights, we request that you kindly check "Instructions on Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet" in "Instructions on Exercising Your Voting Rights" on pages 3 and 4. - 1 -

Date and Time: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2024 (JST) (Reception desk is scheduled to open at 9:30 a.m.) Venue: Seminar Room, Restar Building 3F 10-9, Konan 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo (As of August 21, 2023, the Company has relocated its head office from Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo to Minato-ku, Tokyo, and the venue for the General Meeting of Shareholders has been changed as stated above. When attending, please refer to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders venue guide map at the end of the document and be careful not to make any mistakes.) 3. Agenda: Matters to be reported: Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Reports on the Consolidated Financial Statements from the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the 15th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 15th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Matters to be resolved: Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus Proposal No. 2: Election of Six Directors (Excluding Directors Who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) Proposal No. 3: Election of Three Directors Who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members Proposal No. 4: Election of One Substitute Director Who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Instructions on Exercising Voting Rights

Please refer to "Instructions on Exercising Your Voting Rights" on pages 3 to 4. Instructions on the Acceptance of Questions Beforehand

On the Company's website (https://www.restargp.com/), please click CONTACT, go to Inquiries on IR -> click "inquiry," and submit your question. The paper copy (Notice of Convocation of the 5th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders) sent to shareholders doubles as the paper copy of the Electronic Provision Measures Matters based on shareholders' requests for the delivery of documents. The following items are not included in this paper copy, in accordance with the provisions of applicable laws and regulations, as well as Article 16 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. As such, this paper copy only presents part of the documents audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor in preparing their audit reports.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements

In the event of revisions to the Electronic Provision Measures Matters, the details of the revisions will be made available on each website on which the Electronic Provision Measures Matters are posted. - 2 -

Instructions on Exercising Your Voting Rights The right to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders is an important right for shareholders. Please review the Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the Electronic Provision Measures Matters and exercise your voting rights. There are two options to exercise your voting rights as shown below. Exercise of Voting Rights in Writing by Postal Mail Please indicate your for or against the proposals on the enclosed voting rights exercise form and return it to us by postal mail without a postage stamp. If you do not indicate your vote on a proposal, it will be treated as a vote "for" that proposal. Deadline for the exercise of voting rights: Received by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST). Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet Please access the website for exercising voting rights (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) using a PC or smartphone, enter the login ID and temporary password provided on the enclosed voting rights exercise form, and follow the instructions on the screen to indicate your vote for or against the proposals. Deadline for the exercise of voting rights: 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST). How to Complete Your Voting Rights Exercise Form Proposal No. 1 and Proposal No. 4 If you vote for the proposal, please tick the column "Agree." If you vote against the proposal, please tick the column "Disagree." Proposal No. 2 and Proposal No. 3 If you vote for all candidates, please tick the column "Agree." If you vote against all candidates, please tick the column "Disagree." If you vote for some of the candidates, please tick the column "Agree" and enter the number(s) of the candidate whom you disagree with. If you exercise your voting rights both in writing (by postal mail) and via the Internet, the exercise of voting rights via the Internet will be taken as a valid exercise of voting rights. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, the last vote will be treated as a valid exercise of voting rights. - 3 -

Instructions on Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet By Scanning the QR Code You can log in to the website for exercising voting rights without entering your login ID and temporary password as provided on your voting rights exercise form. Scan the QR code on the bottom right of your voting rights exercise form. * QR code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED. Please follow the instructions on the screen to indicate your vote for or against the proposals. By Entering Login ID and Temporary Password Website for Exercising Voting Rights URL: https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/ Access the website for exercising voting rights. Enter the "login ID and temporary password" provided on your voting rights exercise form. Please follow the instructions on the screen to indicate your vote for or against the proposals. If you have any questions about how to operate your PC or smartphone to exercise your voting right via the Internet, please contact below. Transfer Agency Department, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Help Desk at 0120-173-027(Toll-free within Japan / from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.) Institutional investors may use the platform for the electronic exercise of voting rights for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc. - 4 -

Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and reference matters Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus 1. Reason for the appropriation of surplus In order to make up for the deficit in retained earnings brought forward, improve financial standing, and ensure the flexibility and agility of future capital policy, the Company proposes the appropriation of surplus. Specifically, pursuant to the provisions of Article 452 of the Companies Act, the deficit will be covered by transferring other capital surplus to retained earnings brought forward. As a result, the Company's amount of retained earnings brought forward after the transfer will be 0 yen. This proposal relates to a transfer of account items within net assets on the non-consolidated balance sheet, therefore there are no changes in the amount of net assets of the Company. In addition, the total number of shares issued will not change, therefore there will be no impact on shareholders' number of shares held or net assets per share. 2. Matters related to the appropriation of surplus (1) Item under retained earnings to be reduced and said amount Other capital surplus 790,157,264 yen (2) Item under retained earnings to be increased and said amount Retained earnings brought forward 790,157,264 yen Effective date of appropriation of surplus June 28, 2024 - 5 -

Proposal No. 2: Election of Six Directors (Excluding Directors Who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) At the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders, the terms of office of all four Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; applicable to the rest of this proposal) will expire. Therefore, the Company proposes that six Directors be elected. This proposal has been reviewed by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the candidates for Director herein proposed have been deemed to be suitable. The candidates for Director are as follows. Candidate Name Positions and responsibilities within the Company No. 1 Kunihiro Konno Chairman and President Reelection 2 Hideya Yamaguchi Representative Director and Vice President Reelection 3 Tomoharu Asaka Representative Director and Vice President Reelection 4 Hiroaki Konno Representative Executive Director Reelection New election 5 Kiyoshi Togawa Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) Outside Independent New election 6 Jin-hyuk Yun - Outside Independent Reelection: Candidate for reelection as Director New election: Candidate for new election as Director Outside: Candidate for Outside Director Independent: Independent Director Candidate Name Career summary, positions and responsibilities within the Number of shares of the Company No. (Date of birth) Company owned Apr. 1987 Established VITEC CO., LTD. (VITEC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.) President, VITEC CO., LTD. Nov. 1996 Senior Vice President, Member of the Board and Counselor (soudanyaku), VITEC CO., LTD. June 2003 Special Advisor,VITEC CO., LTD. June 2012 Chairman, VITEC CO., LTD. Apr. 2013 Chairman & President, VITEC CO., LTD. Jan. 2018 President, VITEC GLOBAL ELECTRONICS Kunihiro Konno CO., LTD. (currently Restar Electronics Corporation) (July 15, 1940) 3,225 Apr. 2018 Chairman & Representative Director, Vitec Reelection Vegetable Factory Co., Ltd. 1 Aug. 2018 Chairman & Member of the Board, Vitec Vegetable Factory Co., Ltd. Apr. 2019 Chairman and CEO, the Company Apr. 2020 Representative Director and CEO, the Company June 2023 Chairman, President and CEO, the Company Apr. 2024 Chairman and President, the Company (present post) [Significant concurrent positions outside the Company] None [Reasons for nomination] Mr. Kunihiro Konno has worked in the electronics industry for many years. With his managerial experience and achievements, the Company believes that he will be able to continue to appropriately perform his duties as a Director in the overall management of the Group. [Special interest between the candidate and the Company] There are no significant conflicts of interest. - 6 -

Candidate Name Career summary, positions and responsibilities within the Number of shares of the Company No. (Date of birth) Company owned Apr. 1982 Joined TOSHIBA CORPORATION Apr. 2000 Vice President, Toshiba Europe Electronic Components, Inc. June 2005 Vice President, Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. June 2012 President, Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. June 2016 President and CEO, TOSHIBA DEVICE CORPORATION Oct. 2019 Managing Executive Officer, the Company Executive Vice President, Restar Electronics Hideya Yamaguchi Corporation (April 21, 1959) Apr. 2020 Senior Managing Executive Vice President, 5,977 Reelection Restar Electronics Corporation Oct. 2020 Senior Corporate Executive Officer, the 2 Company President, Restar Electronics Corporation June 2021 Representative Director, the Company June 2022 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, the Company June 2023 Representative Director, Vice President and COO, the Company Apr. 2024 Representative Director and Vice President, the Company (present post) [Significant concurrent positions outside the Company] None [Reasons for nomination] Mr. Hideya Yamaguchi has worked in the electronics industry for many years. With his knowledge and managerial experience, the Company believes that he, as an officer in charge of global expansion and new business promotion of the Group, will be able to appropriately perform his duties as a Director. [Special interest between the candidate and the Company] There are no significant conflicts of interest. Apr. 1974 Joined Sumitomo Corporation May 2001 CFO, Sumitomo Corporation Europe Limited June 2006 Representative Director and President, Sumitomo Shoji Financial Management Co., Ltd. June 2009 Full-time Corporate Auditor, Sumisho Computer Systems Corporation (currently SCSK Corporation) Oct. 2011 Full-time Corporate Auditor, SCSK Corporation Tomoharu Asaka June 2013 Full-time Corporate Auditor, JIEC Co., Ltd. (January 28, 1952) July 2017 Advisor, the Company 5,048 Reelection June 2018 Director (Full-time Audit and Supervisory Committee Member), the Company 3 June 2022 Representative Director, the Company June 2023 Representative Director, Vice President and CFO in charge of Corporate Office, the Company Apr. 2024 Representative Director and Vice President, the Company (present post) [Significant concurrent positions outside the Company] None [Reasons for nomination] Mr. Tomoharu Asaka has abundant experience at general trading companies, specialist knowledge mainly concerning accounting and finance, and experience as a corporate auditor. The Company believes that he, as the manager in charge of corporate operations, will be able to appropriately perform his duties as a Director on the path to expanding its business in the future. [Special interest between the candidate and the Company] There are no significant conflicts of interest. - 7 -

Candidate Name Career summary, positions and responsibilities within the Number of shares of the Company No. (Date of birth) Company owned Apr. 1977 Joined Asahi Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd. (currently Rakuten General Insurance Co., Ltd.) June 2009 Corporate Auditor, VITEC CO., LTD. (VITEC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.) Apr. 2013 Joined VITEC CO., LTD. Apr. 2017 Corporate Officer, VITEC CO., LTD. Managing Director, VITEC GREEN ENERGY CO., LTD. Hiroaki Konno Apr. 2018 Representative Director and President, VITEC ENESTA CO., LTD. (January 9, 1973) 31,326 Apr. 2019 Executive Officer, the Group Reelection Apr. 2020 Corporate Executive Officer, the Company 4 Apr. 2022 Senior Corporate Executive Officer, the Company Apr. 2023 Representative Director and President, RESTAR COMMUNICATIONS Corporation June 2023 Representative Executive Director, the Company (present post) [Significant concurrent positions outside the Company] None [Reasons for nomination] Mr. Hiroaki Konno has extensive management experience and broad knowledge regarding the Group's environmental energy business. The Company believes that he, as a chief of systems business unit of the Group, will be able to appropriately perform his duties as a Director. [Special interest between the candidate and the Company] There are no significant conflicts of interest. - 8 -

Candidate Name Career summary, positions and responsibilities within the Number of shares of the Company No. (Date of birth) Company owned Apr. 1971 Joined Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (currently Resonac Corporation) Apr. 2000 Executive Officer, Manager, International Business Promotion Office, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. Apr. 2004 Vice President and Executive Officer, General Manager, Marketing & Sales Operations, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. Apr. 2007 Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, Kiyoshi Togawa General Manager, Marketing & Sales Operations, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (May 21, 1948) Apr. 2010 Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, New election General Manager, Corporate Business Strategy 0 Outside Headquarters and Manager, Group Company Independent Office, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. Mar. 2013 Representative, VISTOM Marketing (present 5 post) Outside Director, SWCC SHOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (currently SWCC Corporation) Sept. 2017 Outside Auditor, the Company June 2018 Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member), the Company (present post) [Significant concurrent positions outside the Company] Representative, VISTOM Marketing [Reasons for nomination and summary of expected roles] Mr. Kiyoshi Togawa has been nominated due to his wide-ranging experience and outstanding insights accumulated in his managerial roles in sales and management strategy at a manufacturer of functional materials and cutting-edge components and systems, and as a university lecturer, which the Company expects him to use to provide opinions regarding management supervision, auditing, and business strategies from an objective and neutral perspective, leading to a further strengthening of the Company's corporate governance and business growth. [Special interest between the candidate and the Company] There are no significant conflicts of interest. Apr. 1979 Joined Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Apr. 2006 Vice President, Mobile Display Division Manager, in charge of LCD, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Apr. 2009 Vice President and Division Manager, Samsung Mobile Display Co., Ltd. (currently Samsung Jin-hyuk Yun Display Co., Ltd.) (October 6, 1953) Apr. 2010 Representative Director, Samsung Japan New election Corporation 0 Apr. 2012 Representative Director and President, Outside S-1CORPORATION Independent Apr. 2013 Chairman, Korea Industrial Technology 6 Protection Association Jan. 2018 Advisor, S-1CORPORATION Apr. 2020 Advisor (part-time), the Company (present post) [Significant concurrent positions outside the Company] None [Reasons for nomination and summary of expected roles] Mr. Jin-hyuk Yun has been nominated due to his wide-ranging management experience and global perspective cultivated over many years as a business manager in business strategy planning and device business at a global company, which the Company expects him to use to provide opinions regarding management supervision, global strategies, and business strategies from an objective and neutral perspective, leading to a further strengthening of the Company's corporate governance and business growth. [Special interest between the candidate and the Company] There are no significant conflicts of interest. (Notes) 1. Mr. Kiyoshi Togawa and Mr. Jin-hyuk Yun are candidates for Outside Director. 2. Mr. Kiyoshi Togawa is currently an Outside Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of the Company, 9 -