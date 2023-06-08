Restar : (Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data) Consolidated Financial Summary

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 12, 2023 Company Name: Restar Holdings Corporation (Code: 3156 Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market) Name of Representative: Tomoharu Asaka, Representative Director Contact Information: Atsuki Ishida, Corporate Officer (Tel.: 03-3458-4618)

(Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data) Partial Corrections to "Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]"

The Company hereby announces that there have been partial corrections made to the content of "Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]" announced on November 10, 2022, as follows. In addition, since there are also corrections to numerical data, the corrected numerical data will also be sent.

Furthermore, the corrected parts are underlined.

1.Reason for Corrections

After the filing of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]," it was discovered that there were errors in "retained earnings" and "foreign currency translation adjustment" on the consolidated balance sheets and "comprehensive income" on the statements of comprehensive income, due to errors in the processing of consolidation eliminations. Accordingly, these errors will be corrected.

Furthermore, please also refer to the information separately disclosed in "Partial Corrections to 'Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP],'" concerning the third quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

2. Correction details Correction１

1.Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) (before)