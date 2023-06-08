Restar : (Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data) Consolidated Financial Summary

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
May 12, 2023
Company Name:
Restar Holdings Corporation
(Code: 3156 Tokyo Stock
Exchange Prime Market)
Name of Representative:
Tomoharu Asaka,
Representative Director
Contact Information:
Atsuki Ishida,
Corporate Officer
(Tel.: 03-3458-4618)
(Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data) Partial Corrections to "Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]"
The Company hereby announces that there have been partial corrections made to the content of "Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]" announced on November 10, 2022, as follows. In addition, since there are also corrections to numerical data, the corrected numerical data will also be sent.
Furthermore, the corrected parts are underlined.
1.Reason for Corrections
After the filing of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]," it was discovered that there were errors in "retained earnings" and "foreign currency translation adjustment" on the consolidated balance sheets and "comprehensive income" on the statements of comprehensive income, due to errors in the processing of consolidation eliminations. Accordingly, these errors will be corrected.
Furthermore, please also refer to the information separately disclosed in "Partial Corrections to 'Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP],'" concerning the third quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.
2. Correction details Correction１
1.Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) (before)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
September 30, 2022
239,795
24.5
8,450
147.3
8,479
161.7
4,632
17.1
September 30, 2021
192,616
30.7
3,417
13.5
3,240
17.5
3,956
99.4
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Six months ended September 30, 2022:
¥
2,797
million
[
(17.9)
%]
Six months ended September 30, 2021:
¥
3,407
million
[
48.4
%]
（after）
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
September 30, 2022
239,795
24.5
8,450
147.3
8,479
161.7
4,632
17.1
September 30, 2021
192,616
30.7
3,417
13.5
3,240
17.5
3,956
99.4
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Six months ended September 30, 2022:
¥
3,839
million
[
(12.7)
%]
Six months ended September 30, 2021:
¥
3,407
million
[
48.4
%]
Correction２
1.Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results
Analysis of Financial Position
Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets
（before）
Total assets at the end of the first half of the fiscal under review increased by ¥37,083 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥279,042 million. This was mainly due to a decrease of ¥4,921 million in cash and deposits, an increase of ¥18,519 million in accounts receivable - trade, and an increase of ¥18, 574million in merchandise and finished goods.
Liabilities increased by ¥35,463 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥195,765 million. This was mainly due to an increase of ¥7,752 million in notes and accounts payable - trade and an increase of ¥19,434 million in short-term borrowings.
Net assets increased by ¥1,619 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥83,277 million. This was mainly due to profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥4,632 million, dividends from retained earnings of ¥1,653 million, a decrease of ¥274 million in capital surplus, and a decrease of ¥2,270million in foreign currency translation adjustment.
（after）
Total assets at the end of the first half of the fiscal under review increased by ¥37,083 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥279,042 million. This was mainly due to a decrease of ¥4,921 million in cash and deposits, an increase of ¥18,519 million in accounts receivable - trade, and an increase of ¥18, 574million in merchandise and finished goods.
Liabilities increased by ¥35,463 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥195,765 million. This was mainly due to an increase of ¥7,752 million in notes and accounts payable - trade and an increase of ¥19,434 million in short-term borrowings.
Net assets increased by ¥1,619 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥83,277 million. This was mainly due to profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥4,632 million, dividends from retained earnings of ¥1,653 million, a decrease of ¥274 million in capital surplus, and a decrease of ¥1,228million in foreign currency translation adjustment.
Correction 3
2.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1)Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
（before）
(Million yen)
As of March 31,2022
As of September 30,2022
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
4,383
4,383
Capital surplus
36,651
36,377
Retained earnings
33,747
37,767
Treasury shares
(8)
(8)
Total shareholders' equity
74,773
78,519
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
371
295
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
192
279
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,278
8
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(30)
(27)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,812
556
Share acquisition rights
65
91
Non-controlling interests
4,005
4,108
Total net assets
81,657
83,277
Total liabilities and net assets
241,958
279,042
（after）
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
4,383
4,383
Capital surplus
36,651
36,377
Retained earnings
33,747
36,725
Treasury shares
(8)
(8)
Total shareholders' equity
74,773
77,478
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
371
295
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
192
279
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,278
1,050
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(30)
(27)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,812
1,598
Share acquisition rights
65
91
Non-controlling interests
4,005
4,108
Total net assets
81,657
83,277
Total liabilities and net assets
241,958
279,042
Correction４
(2)Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the six months)
(before)
(Million yen)
For the six months
For the six months
ended September 30,2021
ended September 30,2022
Profit
3,897
4,803
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(185)
(76)
10
82
(316)
(2,014)
1
2
(490)
(2,005)
3,407
2,797
3,461
2,376
(53)
421
（after）
(Million yen)
For the six months
For the six months
ended September 30,2021
ended September 30,2022
Profit
3,897
4,803
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
