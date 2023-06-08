Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Restar Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3156   JP3944360001

RESTAR HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3156)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:25:26 2023-06-08 am EDT
2368.00 JPY   +0.25%
Restar : (Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data) Consolidated Financial Summary

06/08/2023 | 01:39am EDT

06/08/2023 | 01:39am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 12, 2023

Company Name:

Restar Holdings Corporation

(Code: 3156 Tokyo Stock

Exchange Prime Market)

Name of Representative:

Tomoharu Asaka,

Representative Director

Contact Information:

Atsuki Ishida,

Corporate Officer

(Tel.: 03-3458-4618)

(Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data) Partial Corrections to "Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]"

The Company hereby announces that there have been partial corrections made to the content of "Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]" announced on February 9, 2023, as follows. In addition, since there are also corrections to numerical data, the corrected numerical data will also be sent.

Furthermore, the corrected parts are underlined.

1. Reason for Corrections

As separately disclosed in "Partial Corrections to 'Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 [Japanese GAAP],'" there were errors in the processing of the second quarter. Accordingly, this information will also be corrected in the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]."

2 Correction details Correction

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(before)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Nine months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

December 31, 2022

367,930

24.2

12,976

114.0

10,652

93.0

5,893

8.8

December 31, 2021

296,260

26.2

6,062

24.1

5,520

27.0

5,416

(25.5)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Nine months ended December 31, 2022:

¥

4,908million

[

(6.8)%]

Nine months ended December 31, 2021:

¥

5,265 million

[

(35.1) %]

after

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Nine months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

December 31, 2022

367,930

24.2

12,976

114.0

10,652

93.0

5,893

8.8

December 31, 2021

296,260

26.2

6,062

24.1

5,520

27.0

5,416

(25.5)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Nine months ended December 31, 2022:

¥

5,949million

[

(13.0) %]

Nine months ended December 31, 2021:

¥

5,265 million

[

(35.1) %]

Correction

1.Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

  1. Explanation of Financial Position before

Total assets at the end of the third quarter of the fiscal under review increased by ¥42,585 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥284,543 million. This was mainly due to a decrease of ¥3,372 million in cash and deposits, an increase of ¥4,837 million in accounts receivable - trade, an increase of ¥4,153 million in electronically recorded monetary claims - operating, and an increase of ¥24,994 million in merchandise and finished goods.

Liabilities increased by ¥40,024 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥200,326 million. This was mainly due to an increase of ¥5,031 million in notes and accounts payable - trade and an increase of ¥23,206 million in short-term borrowings.

Net assets increased by ¥2,560 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥84,217 million. This was mainly due to profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥5,893 million, dividends from retained earnings of ¥2,856 million, a decrease of ¥425 million in capital surplus, and a decrease of ¥1,719million in foreign currency translation adjustment.

after

Total assets at the end of the third quarter of the fiscal under review increased by ¥42,585 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥284,543 million. This was mainly due to a decrease of ¥3,372 million in cash and deposits, an increase of ¥4,837 million in accounts receivable - trade, an increase of ¥4,153 million in electronically recorded monetary claims - operating, and an increase of ¥24,994 million in merchandise and finished goods.

Liabilities increased by ¥40,024 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥200,326 million. This was mainly due to an increase of ¥5,031 million in notes and accounts payable - trade and an increase of ¥23,206 million in short-term borrowings.

Net assets increased by ¥2,560 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥84,217 million. This was mainly due to profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥5,893 million, dividends from retained earnings of ¥2,856 million, a decrease of ¥425 million in capital surplus, and a decrease of ¥678million in foreign currency translation adjustment.

Correction 3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1)Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(before)

(Million yen)

As of March 31,2022

As of December 31,2022

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

4,383

4,383

Capital surplus

36,651

36,225

Retained earnings

33,747

37,825

Treasury shares

(8)

(8)

Total shareholders' equity

74,773

78,426

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

371

653

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

192

120

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2,278

558

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(30)

(0)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,812

1,331

Share acquisition rights

65

110

Non-controlling interests

4,005

4,348

Total net assets

81,657

84,217

Total liabilities and net assets

241,958

284,543

after

(Million yen)

As of March 31,2022

As of December 31,2022

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

4,383

4,383

Capital surplus

36,651

36,225

Retained earnings

33,747

36,784

Treasury shares

(8)

(8)

Total shareholders' equity

74,773

77,384

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

371

653

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

192

120

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2,278

1,600

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(30)

(0)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,812

2,373

Share acquisition rights

65

110

Non-controlling interests

4,005

4,348

Total net assets

81,657

84,217

Total liabilities and net assets

241,958

284,543

Correction

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the nine months)

(before)

(Million yen)

For the nine months

For the nine months

ended December 31,2021

ended December 31,2022

Profit

5,412

6,284

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(219)

281

78

(83)

(12)

(1,609)

6

35

(146)

(1,375)

5,265

4,908

5,148

4,412

116

495

after

(Million yen)

For the nine months

For the nine months

ended December 31,2021

ended December 31,2022

Profit

5,412

6,284

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(219)

281

78

(83)

(12)

(567)

6

35

(146)

(334)

5,265

5,949

5,148

5,454

116

495

Financials
Sales 2023 466 B 3 334 M 3 334 M
Net income 2023 8 120 M 58,1 M 58,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,75x
Yield 2023 4,23%
Capitalization 71 021 M 508 M 508 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 2 831
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart RESTAR HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Restar Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESTAR HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 362,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kunihiro Konno Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Ayako Kawazu Manager-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Kiyoshi Togawa Independent Outside Director
Seno Tezuka Independent Outside Director
Reiko Date Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESTAR HOLDINGS CORPORATION14.77%508
NVIDIA CORPORATION156.43%926 805
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED26.64%479 114
BROADCOM INC.41.76%330 466
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.81.92%189 749
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.10%156 116
