Restar : (Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data) Consolidated Financial Summary

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 12, 2023 Company Name: Restar Holdings Corporation (Code: 3156 Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market) Name of Representative: Tomoharu Asaka, Representative Director Contact Information: Atsuki Ishida, Corporate Officer (Tel.: 03-3458-4618)

(Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data) Partial Corrections to "Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]"

The Company hereby announces that there have been partial corrections made to the content of "Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]" announced on February 9, 2023, as follows. In addition, since there are also corrections to numerical data, the corrected numerical data will also be sent.

Furthermore, the corrected parts are underlined.

1. Reason for Corrections

As separately disclosed in "Partial Corrections to 'Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 [Japanese GAAP],'" there were errors in the processing of the second quarter. Accordingly, this information will also be corrected in the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]."

2 Correction details Correction１

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)