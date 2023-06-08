Restar : (Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data) Consolidated Financial Summary

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
May 12, 2023
Company Name:
Restar Holdings Corporation
(Code: 3156 Tokyo Stock
Exchange Prime Market)
Name of Representative:
Tomoharu Asaka,
Representative Director
Contact Information:
Atsuki Ishida,
Corporate Officer
(Tel.: 03-3458-4618)
(Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data) Partial Corrections to "Consolidated Financial Results
for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]"
The Company hereby announces that there have been partial corrections made to the content of "Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]" announced on February 9, 2023, as follows. In addition, since there are also corrections to numerical data, the corrected numerical data will also be sent.
Furthermore, the corrected parts are underlined.
1. Reason for Corrections
As separately disclosed in "Partial Corrections to 'Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 [Japanese GAAP],'" there were errors in the processing of the second quarter. Accordingly, this information will also be corrected in the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]."
2 Correction details Correction１
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(before)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Nine months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
December 31, 2022
367,930
24.2
12,976
114.0
10,652
93.0
5,893
8.8
December 31, 2021
296,260
26.2
6,062
24.1
5,520
27.0
5,416
(25.5)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Nine months ended December 31, 2022:
¥
4,908million
[
(6.8)%]
Nine months ended December 31, 2021:
¥
5,265 million
[
(35.1) %]
（after）
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Nine months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
December 31, 2022
367,930
24.2
12,976
114.0
10,652
93.0
5,893
8.8
December 31, 2021
296,260
26.2
6,062
24.1
5,520
27.0
5,416
(25.5)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Nine months ended December 31, 2022:
¥
5,949million
[
(13.0) %]
Nine months ended December 31, 2021:
¥
5,265 million
[
(35.1) %]
Correction２
1.Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results
Explanation of Financial Position（before）
Total assets at the end of the third quarter of the fiscal under review increased by ¥42,585 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥284,543 million. This was mainly due to a decrease of ¥3,372 million in cash and deposits, an increase of ¥4,837 million in accounts receivable - trade, an increase of ¥4,153 million in electronically recorded monetary claims - operating, and an increase of ¥24,994 million in merchandise and finished goods.
Liabilities increased by ¥40,024 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥200,326 million. This was mainly due to an increase of ¥5,031 million in notes and accounts payable - trade and an increase of ¥23,206 million in short-term borrowings.
Net assets increased by ¥2,560 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥84,217 million. This was mainly due to profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥5,893 million, dividends from retained earnings of ¥2,856 million, a decrease of ¥425 million in capital surplus, and a decrease of ¥1,719million in foreign currency translation adjustment.
（after）
Total assets at the end of the third quarter of the fiscal under review increased by ¥42,585 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥284,543 million. This was mainly due to a decrease of ¥3,372 million in cash and deposits, an increase of ¥4,837 million in accounts receivable - trade, an increase of ¥4,153 million in electronically recorded monetary claims - operating, and an increase of ¥24,994 million in merchandise and finished goods.
Liabilities increased by ¥40,024 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥200,326 million. This was mainly due to an increase of ¥5,031 million in notes and accounts payable - trade and an increase of ¥23,206 million in short-term borrowings.
Net assets increased by ¥2,560 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥84,217 million. This was mainly due to profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥5,893 million, dividends from retained earnings of ¥2,856 million, a decrease of ¥425 million in capital surplus, and a decrease of ¥678million in foreign currency translation adjustment.
Restar Holdings Corporation published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 05:38:09 UTC.