Restar Holdings Corporation, formerly UKC Holdings Corporation, is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic products. The Company operates in three segments. The Semiconductor and Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacture and sale of semiconductors including image sensors, memory, microcontrollers and system large-scale integrated (LSI) circuits, as well as electronic components, including liquid crystal panels, batteries, anisotropic conductive films (ACFs), touch panels and other general electronic components, and the provision of electronic manufacturing service. The Electronic Equipment segment provides electronic devices, recording media products, system products and security-related products, as well as electronic equipment repair and maintenance services. The System Equipment segment involves in the provision of industrial electronic equipment and conveyor terminal equipment, as well as the entrusted quality inspection.

Sector Semiconductors