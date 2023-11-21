Financial results briefing

for the FY23 ending March 31st, 2024

Nov 16th, 2023

Agenda

  1. Financial results overview FY23 : Managing Executive Officer, Susumu Nishima
  2. Topics : About CEATEC Exhibition : Restar Electronics Growth Strategy Division, Atsushi Nara
  3. Q&A

2Q FY23

Consolidated Financial Highlights

FY23 Consolidated results

Million yen

Net Sales

Gross Profit

SG＆A

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

2Q FY22

2Q FY23

YoY

Amount

% of Net Sales

Amount

% of Net Sales

Growth

Change (%)

239,795

245,264

5,469

2.3％

20,822

8.7%

22,019

9.0％

1,196

5.7％

12,376

5.2%

14,920

6.1％

2,543

20.6％

8,445

3.5%

7,098

2.9％

(1,347)

(16.0％)

8,474

3.5%

3,955

1.6％

(4,518)

(53.3％)

4,613

1.9%

3,367

1.4％

(1,246)

(27.0％)

Status of each segment①

Semiconductor and

Electronic Components Business

（Million yen）

185,000

10,000

10,122

9,000

165,000

7,548

8,000

7,000

145,000

6,000

125,000

5,000

167,077

7,808

157,730

4,000

105,000

3,000

85,000

4,320

2,000

+31.2%

1,000

65,000

0

2Q FY22

2Q FY23

Procurement Business

35,000

30,000

25,000

61,341

20,000

45,380

1,532

1,642

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

2Q FY22

2Q FY23

Status of each segment②

Electronic Equipment Business

（Million yen）

10000

1,641

1,652

5000

8,519

8,055

0

△ 105

△ 166

2Q FY22

2Q FY23

-5000

Environmental Energy Business

9,000

629

4,500

651

4,538

5,527

4,000

2,348

2,317

2,326

-1,000

△ 498

-500

2Q FY22

2Q FY23

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets: Increase in cash and deposits, accounts receivable, inventories, etc.

Liabilities: Decrease in notes and accounts payable, etc.

Million yen

Assets

Current Assets

Non-current Assets

Total Assets

Liabilities and Net Assets

Current Liabilities

Non-current Liabilities

Net Assets

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

Capital Adequacy Ratio

As of March 31st, 2023

As of September 30th, 2023

210,816

228,791

58,611

57,490

269,427

286,282

162,439

176,459

21,892

21,246

85,095

88,575

269,427

286,282

30.0％

28.7％

Cash Flow

(unit: million yen)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

31,984

■Cash Flows from Operating Activities

(977)

＞Main factors：Increase in accounts receivable, decrease in inventories and accounts

payable

■Cash Flows from Investing Activities

2,142

＞Main factors：Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and payments

for acquisition of property, plant and equipment

■Cash Flows from Financing Activities

4,313

＞Main factors：Increase short-term borrowings, dividend paid repayments long-term

borrowings

■Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,220

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

38,982

Forecasts and progress for the full year ending March 31, 2024

Million yen

FY23 Full year forecast

Net Sales

500,000

Operating Profit

10,000

Ordinary Profit

7,000

Profit Attributable to

7,000

Owners of Parent

2Q FY23

Progress rate

245,264

49.0％

7,098

70.9％

3,955

56.5％

3,367

48.1％

There is no change to the full-year earnings forecast announced on May 12, 2023

Shareholder Return Policy

Focus on financial stability based on consolidated earnings forecasts

  • Improve returns to shareholders by paying dividends and considering share buybacks, etc.
  • Proactive strategic investment and continuous review of appropriate capital allocation
  • Aim to increase corporate value through further profit growth and improvement of capital efficiency

Dividends per share (¥)

2nd quarter-end

Year-end

Total

Forecast for the year

55.00

60.00

115.00

ending March 31, 2024

There is no change to the full-year earnings forecast announced on May 12, 2023

