Financial results briefing
for the FY23 ending March 31st, 2024
Nov 16th, 2023
Agenda
- Financial results overview FY23 : Managing Executive Officer, Susumu Nishima
- Topics : About CEATEC Exhibition : Restar Electronics Growth Strategy Division, Atsushi Nara
- Q&A
2Q FY23
Consolidated Financial Highlights
FY23 Consolidated results
Million yen
Net Sales
Gross Profit
SG＆A
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
2Q FY22
2Q FY23
YoY
Amount
% of Net Sales
Amount
% of Net Sales
Growth
Change (%)
239,795
ー
245,264
ー
5,469
2.3％
20,822
8.7%
22,019
9.0％
1,196
5.7％
12,376
5.2%
14,920
6.1％
2,543
20.6％
8,445
3.5%
7,098
2.9％
(1,347)
(16.0％)
8,474
3.5%
3,955
1.6％
(4,518)
(53.3％)
4,613
1.9%
3,367
1.4％
(1,246)
(27.0％)
Status of each segment①
Semiconductor and
Electronic Components Business
（Million yen）
185,000
10,000
10,122
9,000
165,000
7,548
8,000
7,000
145,000
6,000
125,000
5,000
167,077
7,808
157,730
4,000
105,000
3,000
85,000
4,320
2,000
+31.2%
1,000
65,000
0
2Q FY22
2Q FY23
Procurement Business
35,000
30,000
25,000
61,341
20,000
45,380
1,532
1,642
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
2Q FY22
2Q FY23
Status of each segment②
Electronic Equipment Business
（Million yen）
10000
1,641
1,652
5000
8,519
8,055
0
△ 105
△ 166
2Q FY22
2Q FY23
-5000
Environmental Energy Business
9,000
629
4,500
651
4,538
5,527
4,000
2,348
2,317
2,326
-1,000
△ 498
-500
2Q FY22
2Q FY23
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Assets: Increase in cash and deposits, accounts receivable, inventories, etc.
Liabilities: Decrease in notes and accounts payable, etc.
Million yen
Assets
Current Assets
Non-current Assets
Total Assets
Liabilities and Net Assets
Current Liabilities
Non-current Liabilities
Net Assets
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
Capital Adequacy Ratio
As of March 31st, 2023
As of September 30th, 2023
210,816
228,791
58,611
57,490
269,427
286,282
162,439
176,459
21,892
21,246
85,095
88,575
269,427
286,282
30.0％
28.7％
Cash Flow
(unit: million yen)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
31,984
■Cash Flows from Operating Activities
(977)
＞Main factors：Increase in accounts receivable, decrease in inventories and accounts
payable
■Cash Flows from Investing Activities
2,142
＞Main factors：Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and payments
for acquisition of property, plant and equipment
■Cash Flows from Financing Activities
4,313
＞Main factors：Increase short-term borrowings, dividend paid repayments long-term
borrowings
■Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,220
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
38,982
Forecasts and progress for the full year ending March 31, 2024
Million yen
FY23 Full year forecast
Net Sales
500,000
Operating Profit
10,000
Ordinary Profit
7,000
Profit Attributable to
7,000
Owners of Parent
2Q FY23
Progress rate
245,264
49.0％
7,098
70.9％
3,955
56.5％
3,367
48.1％
There is no change to the full-year earnings forecast announced on May 12, 2023
Shareholder Return Policy
Focus on financial stability based on consolidated earnings forecasts
- Improve returns to shareholders by paying dividends and considering share buybacks, etc.
- Proactive strategic investment and continuous review of appropriate capital allocation
- Aim to increase corporate value through further profit growth and improvement of capital efficiency
Dividends per share (¥)
2nd quarter-end
Year-end
Total
Forecast for the year
55.00
60.00
115.00
ending March 31, 2024
There is no change to the full-year earnings forecast announced on May 12, 2023
