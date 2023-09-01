Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 29, 2023 Company Name: Restar Holdings Corporation (Code: 3156 Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market) Name of Tomoharu Asaka, Representative: Representative Director CFO Contact Susumu Nishima, Information: Corporate Executive Officer in charge of Public Relations and Investor Relatio ns (Tel.: +81-3-3458-4618)

Notice Concerning Absorption-type Merger (Short-form Merger/Simplified Merger) of Consolidated Subsidiaries

The Company hereby announces that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it resolved to carry out an absorption-type merger with Restar Electronics Corporation, Restar Communications Corporation, and Vitec Enesta Co., Ltd., in which the Company will be the surviving company ("the Merger") as disclosed in "Notice Concerning Decision on Basic Policy for Transition from a Pure Holding Company to an Operating Company through a Merger with the Company's Consolidated Subsidiaries" dated May 26, 2023. The Merger is scheduled to take effect on April 1, 2024.

As the Merger is a simplified absorption-type merger involving consolidated subsidiaries, certain disclosures and details have been omitted.

Details

1. Purpose of the Merger

Since the management integration in April 2019, the Restar Group has pursued business based on the spinoff structure in which the Company is a pure holding company under the vision of "We aim to be the "Electronics Value Platformer" that accommodates all manner of stakeholder needs" with a Group-wide mission that is "We help society evolve by leveraging information and technology to create and deliver new value and services." The post-management integration merger of businesses has proceeded smoothly, and there has also been progress in business expansion, including the implementation and realization of Group synergies, a key strategy, in various areas. At the same time, redundant organizational functions and a shortage of human resources have become conspicuous.

Through the Merger, the Group will optimize the allocation of management resources, including human resources and organizations, transform its earnings structure, speed up decision-making, manage businesses flexibly, and expand businesses through M&A, with the aim of increasing the Group's corporate value over the medium to long term.

2. Summary of the Merger and Overview of the Companies Involved in the Merger

The outline is as disclosed in "Notice Concerning Decision on Basic Policy for Transition from a Pure Holding Company to an Operating Company through a Merger with the Company's Consolidated Subsidiaries" dated May 26, 2023.

3. Overview of the Company After the Merger (scheduled for April 1, 2024)