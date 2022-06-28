Restar : Notice Concerning Dividends of Surplus

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event

of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

June 3, 2022 Dear Sir or Madam, Company Name : Restar Holdings Corporation (Code : 3156 Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market) Name of Representative : Representative Director Rintaro Miyoshi Contact Information : Corporate Officer Hirofumi Kitao (Tel: 03-3458-4623)

Notice Concerning Dividends of Surplus

Restar Holdings Corporation ("the Company") announces that the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 27, 2022 resolved to pay dividends of surplus with a record date of March 31, 2022. The details are as follows.

Description

1. Details of dividends

Amount determined Latest dividend forecast Previous fiscal year (Announced on February 10, 2022) dividends Record date March 31, 2022 Same as on left March 31, 2021 Dividend per share 55.00 yen Same as on left 50.00 yen Total dividends paid 1,653 million yen － 1,503 million yen Effective date June 7, 2022 － June 8, 2021 Source of dividends Retained earnings － Retained earnings

2. Reason

While emphasizing financial stability based on consolidated earnings forecasts, the Company will strive to improve returns to shareholders by paying dividends and considering share buybacks. Together with aggressive strategic investments and rationalization investments aimed at future growth, we will continuously review the appropriate allocation of capital to promote shareholder returns, and strive to increase corporate value through further profit growth and improvement of capital efficiency.

Based on the above basic policy, the Company will pay a year-end dividend of 55 yen per share (ordinary dividend of 45 yen and special year-end dividend of 10 yen).

(For reference)

・Breakdown of the Company's annual dividends

