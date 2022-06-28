Log in
    3156   JP3944360001

RESTAR HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3156)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-28 am EDT
1934.00 JPY   +0.68%
04:11aRESTAR : Notice Concerning Dividends of Surplus
PU
06/13RESTAR : Notice of Convocation of the 3rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04/20Office Support Submits Shareholder Proposal to UKC Holdings
CI
Restar : Notice Concerning Dividends of Surplus

06/28/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event

of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

June 3, 2022

Dear Sir or Madam,

Company Name

: Restar Holdings Corporation

(Code

: 3156 Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

Name of Representative

: Representative Director

Rintaro Miyoshi

Contact Information

: Corporate Officer

Hirofumi Kitao

(Tel: 03-3458-4623)

Notice Concerning Dividends of Surplus

Restar Holdings Corporation ("the Company") announces that the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 27, 2022 resolved to pay dividends of surplus with a record date of March 31, 2022. The details are as follows.

Description

1. Details of dividends

Amount determined

Latest dividend forecast

Previous fiscal year

(Announced on February 10, 2022)

dividends

Record date

March 31, 2022

Same as on left

March 31, 2021

Dividend per share

55.00 yen

Same as on left

50.00 yen

Total dividends paid

1,653 million yen

1,503 million yen

Effective date

June 7, 2022

June 8, 2021

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Reason

While emphasizing financial stability based on consolidated earnings forecasts, the Company will strive to improve returns to shareholders by paying dividends and considering share buybacks. Together with aggressive strategic investments and rationalization investments aimed at future growth, we will continuously review the appropriate allocation of capital to promote shareholder returns, and strive to increase corporate value through further profit growth and improvement of capital efficiency.

Based on the above basic policy, the Company will pay a year-end dividend of 55 yen per share (ordinary dividend of 45 yen and special year-end dividend of 10 yen).

(For reference)

Breakdown of the Company's annual dividends

1

Dividend per share (yen)

Record date

End of second quarter

Fiscal year end

Total

Dividend forecast

(Fiscal year

40.00 yen

50.00 yen

90.00 yen

ending March 31,

2023)

Current fiscal

45.00 yen

55.00 yen

100.00 yen

year dividends

(Ordinary dividend: 85.00 yen)

(Ordinary dividend: 40.00 yen)

(Ordinary dividend: 45.00 yen)

(Fiscal year ended

(Commemorative dividend: 5.00 yen)

(Commemorative dividend: 5.00 yen)

(Special year-end dividend: 10.00 yen)

March 31, 2022)

(Special year-end dividend: 10.00 yen)

Previous fiscal

50.00 yen

85.00 yen

year dividends

35.00 yen

(Ordinary dividend: 35.00 yen)

(Ordinary dividend: 70.00 yen)

(Fiscal year ended

(Special year-end dividend: 15.00 yen)

(Special year-end dividend: 15.00 yen)

March 31, 2021)

2

Disclaimer

Restar Holdings Corporation published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
