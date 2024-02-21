(Alliance News) - Restart Spa announced Wednesday that its partner Augusto Spa -- in liquidation -- has signed an agreement with Istituto Ligure Mobiliare to divest 9.6 million of Restart for EUR2.4 million.

ILM thus rises to just under 30 percent of Restart while Augusto drops to 4.9 percent, losing control of the company. ILM will present a list of its own candidates for the company's board.

Restart's stock is up 11 percent at EUR0.22 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.