(Alliance News) - Restart Spa announced Tuesday that the board has approved guidelines for drafting its new business plan.

The plan will pursue two business models: the balanced one involves the purchase in ownership of real estate assets with the aim of generating constant and indexed revenues over time that will ensure stable profitability; the opportunistic one involves a strategy aimed at seeking investment opportunities or opportunistic co-investment of portfolios or distressed assets underlying NPLs or UTPs, which are to be restructured, developed and repositioned in order to maximize their value for investors and shareholders by reselling them on the market.

The plan will be at least four years, will include an increase in the group's real estate GAV, and limited leverage, and in any case contained in order to pursue an overall loan-to-value in the range of about 40 percent.

The guidelines call for raising the financial resources needed to achieve the reported targets through a balanced mix of equity and debt, with the aim of optimizing the financial return and managing risk in a stable and sustainable manner.

Restart's stock closed Tuesday down 1.0 percent at EUR0.21 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

