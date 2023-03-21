Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Restart SIIQ S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    RST   IT0005349052

RESTART SIIQ S.P.A.

(RST)
  Report
2023-03-21
0.2800 EUR   +1.45%
Restart reduces loss in 2022; revenues up EUR1 million

03/21/2023 | 01:48pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Restart Spa announced Tuesday that it has approved results for the financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022, having reported total revenues of EUR1.1 million from EUR100,000 in the same period last year.

NOI stands at EUR900,000 from EUR100,000 as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Ebitda is negative EUR600,000, an improvement from negative EUR1.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Loss stands at EUR1.2 million from a loss of EUR2.6 million in 2021.

Net financial position stands at EUR6.2 million from EUR4.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

Consolidated GAV is worth EUR2.5 million from EUR1.6 million.

NAV stands at EUR9.4 million, down from EUR10.6 million in 2021, while NAV per share is worth EUR0.29 from EUR0.33 in the same period last year.

Restart Tuesday closed in the green 1.5 percent to EUR0.28 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 0,11 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net income 2021 -2,57 M -2,75 M -2,75 M
Net cash 2021 4,43 M 4,75 M 4,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,83 M 9,46 M 9,46 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
EV / Sales 2021 56,4x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart RESTART SIIQ S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Restart SIIQ S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESTART SIIQ S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Roveda Chief Executive Officer & Director
Achille Mucci Chief Financial Officer
Francesca Romana Sabatini Chairman
Annapaola Negri-Clementi Independent Non-Executive Director
Claudia Arena Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESTART SIIQ S.P.A.-10.68%9
GECINA3.36%7 778
MIRVAC GROUP-0.94%5 589
THE GPT GROUP2.14%5 517
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-10.37%5 240
ICADE10.59%3 612