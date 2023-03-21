Restart reduces loss in 2022; revenues up EUR1 million

(Alliance News) - Restart Spa announced Tuesday that it has approved results for the financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022, having reported total revenues of EUR1.1 million from EUR100,000 in the same period last year.

NOI stands at EUR900,000 from EUR100,000 as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Ebitda is negative EUR600,000, an improvement from negative EUR1.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Loss stands at EUR1.2 million from a loss of EUR2.6 million in 2021.

Net financial position stands at EUR6.2 million from EUR4.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

Consolidated GAV is worth EUR2.5 million from EUR1.6 million.

NAV stands at EUR9.4 million, down from EUR10.6 million in 2021, while NAV per share is worth EUR0.29 from EUR0.33 in the same period last year.

Restart Tuesday closed in the green 1.5 percent to EUR0.28 per share.

