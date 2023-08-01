(Alliance News) - Restart Spa on Tuesday reported that it closed the first half of the year with a loss of EUR790,000 from a loss of EUR88,000 as of June 30, 2022.

Revenues stood at EUR47,000 from EUR1.1 million in the first half of last year.

Ebitda is negative EUR747,000 from EUR201,000 as of June 30, 2022.

Restart Group NAV as of June 30 was EUR8.6 million from EUR9.4 million last year.

Restart on Monday closed flat at EUR0.22 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

