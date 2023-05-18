Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Restaurant Brands Asia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBA   INE07T201019

RESTAURANT BRANDS ASIA LIMITED

(RBA)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-16
107.20 INR   -0.05%
02:51aEverstone in talks to sell stake in India's Burger King franchisee - report
RE
05/17Burger King's India operator posts bigger loss as costs rise
RE
03/17Everstone Capital Reportedly in Talks with General Atlantic to Offload Burger King Stake
CI
Everstone in talks to sell stake in India's Burger King franchisee - report

05/18/2023 | 02:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of a Burger King fast food outlet is seen at the chain's drive-through branch in Hanau

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Private equity firm Everstone Capital is in talks to sell its roughly 41% stake in Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, the master franchisee of Burger King in India and Indonesia, CNBC Awaaz reported on Thursday.

The Singapore-headquartered buyout firm is in talks with Jubilant Foodworks, which operates Domino's in India, as well as a consortium of PE firms Advent International and General Atlantic, the report said.

Everstone Capital, through its investment vehicle QSR Asia Pte Ltd, held a 40.9% stake in Restaurant Brands as of March 31, according to Refinitiv data.

The stake was worth 21.68 billion rupees ($265.10 million) as of the stock's closing price on Wednesday.

The stock jumped as much as 11% on Thursday, after the report, to touch a five-month high of 119 rupees.

Restaurant Brands, Everstone, Jubilant, and General Atlantic did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Advent declined to comment.

The report came a day after Restaurant Brands Asia posted a wider fourth-quarter loss on higher costs tied to ingredients and expansion.

Everstone has been looking to sell its stake since October last year, Reuters has reported.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED -1.34% 475 Delayed Quote.-5.86%
RESTAURANT BRANDS ASIA LIMITED -0.05% 107.2 End-of-day quote.-4.07%
TOPIX INDEX 1.14% 2157.85 Delayed Quote.12.79%
Financials
Sales 2023 18 493 M 224 M 224 M
Net income 2023 -1 202 M -14,6 M -14,6 M
Net cash 2023 3 170 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 -44,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 53 016 M 643 M 643 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
EV / Sales 2024 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 7 784
Free-Float 42,6%
Managers and Directors
Rajeev Varman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Pushkar Zaveri Co-CFO & Chief Business Officer
Sameer Patel Co-Chief Financial Officer
Shivakumar Pullayya Dega Chairman
Cicily Thomas Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS ASIA LIMITED-4.07%643
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION11.36%214 757
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.47.76%56 565
YUM! BRANDS, INC.8.35%38 870
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.12.28%25 629
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.12.83%22 784
