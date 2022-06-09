Log in
Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Participate in Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

06/09/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) ("RBI") announced today that Matthew Dunnigan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 14th, 2022, at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website (http://rbi.com/investors) and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restaurant-brands-international-inc-to-participate-in-oppenheimer-22nd-annual-consumer-growth-and-e-commerce-conference-301565246.html

