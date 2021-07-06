Restaurant Brands International Partnership : Regulation FD (Form 8-K)

Regulation FD.

Burger King Americas president Chris Finazzo has left the company. Ellie Doty, Burger King's Chief Marketing Officer, and Tom Curtis, Burger King's Chief Operating Officer, will be responsible for the Burger King brand and business in the US and Canada on an interim basis, and will report directly to José Cil, Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands International.

Ellie Doty joined the company one year ago, bringing extensive industry experience in marketing and sales from her roles at Chili's and YUM. Tom Curtis joined the company several months ago after 35 years as a franchisee, executive and most recently EVP, U.S. Operations and Global Operations Support at Domino's.