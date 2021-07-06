Log in
    QSP.UN   CA76090H1038

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

(QSP.UN)
  Report
Restaurant Brands International Partnership : Regulation FD (Form 8-K)

07/06/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
Regulation FD.


Burger King Americas president Chris Finazzo has left the company. Ellie Doty, Burger King's Chief Marketing Officer, and Tom Curtis, Burger King's Chief Operating Officer, will be responsible for the Burger King brand and business in the US and Canada on an interim basis, and will report directly to José Cil, Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands International. Ellie Doty joined the company one year ago, bringing extensive industry experience in marketing and sales from her roles at Chili's and YUM. Tom Curtis joined the company several months ago after 35 years as a franchisee, executive and most recently EVP, U.S. Operations and Global Operations Support at Domino's.





Disclaimer

Restaurant Brands International LP published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 21:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 968 M - -
Net income 2020 748 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,9x
Yield 2020 2,67%
Capitalization 23 022 M 22 887 M -
EV / Sales 2019 6,39x
EV / Sales 2020 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 74,7%
Managers and Directors
José Eduardo Cil Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Dunnigan Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Co-Chairman
Daniel S. Schwartz Co-Chairman
Joshua Arthur Kobza Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED PARTNERSHIP2.74%23 238
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION8.88%173 426
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.12.96%42 754
YUM! BRANDS, INC.7.73%34 929
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.16.11%27 760
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.6.07%19 987