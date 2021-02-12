Log in
Restaurant Brands International Inc.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(QSR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Analysis: How McDonald's plans to bring back traffic with new cheaper chicken sandwiches

02/12/2021 | 05:09pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign of the U.S. fast food restaurant chain McDonald's is seen outside one of their restaurants in Brussels

NEW YORK (Reuters) - When McDonald's Corp rolls out its new crispy chicken sandwich line on Feb. 24, it will swap out a higher-priced premium chicken sandwich from its menu, the company confirmed to Reuters.

McDonald's three new sandwiches - all with a larger fillet and new potato bun - will start at $3.49 and top out at roughly $4.69, depending on the region, according to a U.S. franchisee who spoke on the condition of anonymity and a Credit Suisse analyst.

Soon to disappear from the menu: the more expensive Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which usually costs around $5.

McDonald's menu swap follows several years of declining customer traffic at its U.S. locations. The last year in which guest visits rose was 2017, when they increased by 1%, according to annual financial filings. 

The pricing strategies illustrate how the world's biggest restaurant brand stands to make more money selling higher quantities of a cheaper product than lower quantities of a more expensive one.

That scheme has long helped McDonald's beat competitors and is especially relevant as millions of Americans remain out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid a consumer frenzy for chicken, McDonald's forthcoming sandwiches represent one of its most significant menu changes since it switched the Quarter Pounder to fresh beef in 2018. 

The company has said the sandwiches are precursors to even more new chicken items as McDonald's looks to regain customers who flipped to Popeyes, a unit of Restaurant Brands International Inc , and Chick-fil-A. Both rivals charge about $3.99 for their fried chicken sandwiches.

Kentucky Fried Chicken will switch to a new chicken sandwich nationally by the end of February.

McDonald's suggested price is a "very solid defensive play," especially for a low-priced brand, said restaurant marketing consultant Chas Hermann.

McDonald's "can't go out at $3.99 and think they're going to move anybody back" to their restaurants, he said.

If successful, the new sandwiches could help boost sales at an average location by as much as 4.2%, according to Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman.  

An average McDonald's location is currently selling about 50 Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwiches per day, she said.  

But McDonald's stores are expected to sell between 100 and 150 of the new sandwiches daily, or even more, according to Silberman and the franchisee. 

The company said pricing will differ by region and location and is influenced by various market conditions. 

Many McDonald's franchisees turn to consulting firm Deloitte for advice on how to set optimal pricing. 

For example, the franchisee told Reuters that Deloitte recommended a price of $3.69 for the spicy and crispy versions and $4.29 for the deluxe. But the person, who declined to be named, said they will mark up the menu price because of higher minimum wages in the area, and that they plan to charge $3.99 and $4.69 instead. 

As prices rise, customer visits sometimes fall.

Customer checks at fast-food restaurants rose more than 3% year over year in 2018 and 2019, then shot up 10.5% in 2020, in part because the pandemic prompted people to place larger family-sized orders. The data, from Black Box Intelligence, does not show how much of the increase is from larger order sizes versus higher prices.  

(Reporting by Hilary Russ, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Hilary Russ


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.15% 59.05 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
THE WENDY'S COMPANY 0.81% 21.04 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 963 M - -
Net income 2020 909 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 445 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,6x
Yield 2020 3,51%
Capitalization 18 021 M 18 021 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,94x
EV / Sales 2021 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Restaurant Brands International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 67,22 $
Last Close Price 59,14 $
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Eduardo Cil Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Dunnigan Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Co-Chairman
Daniel S. Schwartz Co-Chairman
Joshua Arthur Kobza Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.22%18 021
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-0.14%159 655
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.11.28%43 429
YUM BRANDS-2.84%31 644
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.8.16%25 895
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.0.45%15 177
