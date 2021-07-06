Burger King Americas President Leaves Fast-Food Chain

By Kimberly Chin

Burger King Americas President Chris Finazzo has left the fast-food chain, the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday.

Burger King's Chief Marketing Officer Ellie Doty and Chief Operating Officer Tom Curtis will take over his responsibilities on an interim basis in which they will oversee the restaurant chain's brand and business in the U.S. and Canada.

Both will report to José Cil, chief executive officer of Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-21 1926ET