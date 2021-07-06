Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Restaurant Brands International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QSR   CA76131D1033

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(QSR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Burger King Americas President Leaves Fast-Food Chain

07/06/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kimberly Chin

Burger King Americas President Chris Finazzo has left the fast-food chain, the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday.

Burger King's Chief Marketing Officer Ellie Doty and Chief Operating Officer Tom Curtis will take over his responsibilities on an interim basis in which they will oversee the restaurant chain's brand and business in the U.S. and Canada.

Both will report to José Cil, chief executive officer of Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-21 1926ET

All news about RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
05:30pRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL LIMI : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:26pBurger King Americas President Leaves Fast-Food Chain
DJ
06/30RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL  : KeyBanc Adjusts Restaurant Brands Internation..
MT
06/23RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL  : QSR) Insiders Make Significant Share Sales Ex..
MT
06/23RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL  : Popeyes' LTO helping the 'I don't know' diner
AQ
06/22INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Purchase Adds to Restaurant Brands International Positi..
MT
06/22INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sale at Restaurant Brands International Slowing 90-Days..
MT
06/22INSIDER TRENDS : Restaurant Brands International Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Day..
MT
06/17RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL  : Burger King, Popeyes parent names directors
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 670 M - -
Net income 2021 1 215 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 3,30%
Capitalization 19 769 M 19 769 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,50x
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Restaurant Brands International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 64,40 $
Average target price 74,60 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Eduardo Cil Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Dunnigan Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Co-Chairman
Daniel S. Schwartz Co-Chairman
Joshua Arthur Kobza Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.6.07%19 987
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION8.88%173 426
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.12.96%42 754
YUM! BRANDS, INC.7.73%34 929
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.16.11%27 760
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.23.67%17 783