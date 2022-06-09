Log in
    QSR   CA76131D1033

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(QSR)
  Report
06/09/2022
51.75 USD   -1.01%
11:06aBurger King Celebrates Inclusion With Barbie® and Hot Wheels® Toys in Every King Jr. Meal
BU
07:20aBarclays Adjusts Price Target on Restaurant Brands International to $61 from $68, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
06/08Brazil's Eletrobras privatization lures new investors including Singapore, Canada funds
RE
Burger King Celebrates Inclusion With Barbie® and Hot Wheels® Toys in Every King Jr. Meal

06/09/2022 | 11:06am EDT
Limited Edition Kids’ Meal Barbie and Hot Wheels Toys from Mattel, Inc Are Now Available at Select Locations Worldwide

Inclusion and diversity are core values for Burger King and their team members around the world. That’s why Burger King partnered with Mattel, the leading global children's entertainment company dedicated to supporting diverse, equitable, and inclusive communities through purposeful play. At participating international restaurants and in the U.S., King Jr. Meals feature new collection of diverse Barbie premium dolls and classic Hot Wheels vehicles, while supplies last.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005739/en/

Burger King Celebrates Inclusion With Barbie® and Hot Wheels® Toys in Every King Jr. Meal (Graphic: Business Wire)

Burger King Celebrates Inclusion With Barbie® and Hot Wheels® Toys in Every King Jr. Meal (Graphic: Business Wire)

Today, Barbie is the #1 global toy property* and is the most diverse doll line on the market, offering fans a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair textures, body types and fashions to choose from, and Hot Wheels is the leading vehicle franchise, representing and uniting all segments of car culture for fans all ages.

“We are very proud to partner with Mattel to recognize individual expression and celebrate diversity and inclusion. We hope that the new diverse collection will inspire our guests,” said Sabrina Ferretti VP, Head of Burger King International Marketing.

Burger King has always valued the differences and authenticity of its guests, which is why you can have it “Your Way” only at Burger King. The toys include twelve Barbie figurines featuring a range of body types as well as three different skin tones and multiple fashions. Three classic Hot Wheels cars in various colors are also included.

To learn more about Burger King’s diversity and inclusion commitments, please visit https://www.bk.com/diversity.

About BURGER KING®:

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global fast-food hamburger chain known for food quality and value as the only place guests can get the iconic flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 18,600 locations in more than 100 countries. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Mattel:

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

*Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, G12/JAN 2020 - DEC 2021/Total Toys/Projected USD


© Business Wire 2022
