Restaurant Brands International Inc. is a quick service restaurant company engaged in serving coffee and other beverage and food products. Its segments include TH segment, which includes all operations of its Tim Hortons brand; BK segment, which includes all operations of its Burger King brand; PLK, which includes all operations of its Popeyes brand, and FHS segment, which includes all operations of its Firehouse Subs brand. Its Tim Hortons brand offers blended coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and others. Its Burger King brand offers flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken, and other specialty sandwiches, French fries, soft drinks, and other food items. Its Popeyes brand offers fried chicken, fried shrimp and other seafood, and other regional items. Its Firehouse Subs brand offers meats and cheese, as well as chopped salads, chili and soups, signature and other sides.