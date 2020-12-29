Log in
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(QSR)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Restaurant Brands International, Inc. (QSR) Investors

12/29/2020 | 11:59am EST
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Restaurant Brands International, Inc. (“Restaurant Brands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: QSR) securities between April 29, 2019 and October 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Restaurant Brands investors have until February 19, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Restaurant Brands investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/restaurant-brands-international-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

Restaurant Brands is a Canadian corporation with over 27,000 Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories.

On October 28, 2019, the Company announced disappointing financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019. Specifically, Restaurant Brands and its executives acknowledged that “results at Tim Hortons were not where we want them to be with global comparable sales dipping into negative territory” and admitted that “discounting [associated with Tims Rewards] is slightly more than offsetting the traffic levels,” leading to “softness in sales.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.59, or 3.8%, to close at $65.86 per share on October 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Restaurant Brands' “Winning Together Plan” was failing to generate substantial, sustainable improvement within the Tim Hortons brand; (2) the “Tims Rewards” loyalty program was not generating sustainable revenue growth as increased customer traffic was not offsetting promotional discounting; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Restaurant Brands securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 19, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 975 M - -
Net income 2020 870 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 870 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,1x
Yield 2020 3,43%
Capitalization 18 404 M 18 404 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,88x
EV / Sales 2021 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 96,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Eduardo Cil Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Co-Chairman
Daniel S. Schwartz Co-Chairman
Joshua Arthur Kobza Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Dunnigan Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.03%18 404
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION8.30%159 469
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.67.42%39 214
YUM BRANDS6.76%33 117
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.18.98%23 953
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.36.22%15 767
