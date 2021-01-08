Log in
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

01/08/2021 | 11:14am EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("Restaurant Brands" or "the Company") (NYSE: QSR) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 29, 2019 and October 28, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 19, 2021.    

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Restaurant Brand's "Winning Together Plan" failed to improve sales and other key metrics for the Tim Hortons brand. The "Tims Rewards" program did not generate revenue growth, offsetting increased consumer traffic with promotional discounting. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Restaurant Brands, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

 

