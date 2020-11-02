INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Restaurant Brands International Inc. (“Restaurant Brands” or “the Company”) (NYSE: QSR) for violations of the federal securities laws.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Restaurant Brands’ Shelf Registration Statement claimed that it had “three thriving, independent brands with significant global growth potential,” but in fact, the Tim Hortons brand suffered a lack of growth. Tim Hortons’ reward program negatively impacted sales. The Company’s product offerings did not drive growth and its strategy left a gap in the sandwiches and wraps category. In general, the Company’s strategies with the Tim Hortons’ brand resulted in weak year-over-year sales and did not increase customer traffic. The ongoing problems at Tim Hortons, the Company was not “maintain[ing] its competitive position.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements and shelf registrations were false and materially misleading throughout the SPO period. When the market learned the truth about Restaurant Brands, investors suffered damages.

