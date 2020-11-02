Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Restaurant Brands International Inc.    QSR   CA76131D1033

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(QSR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 03:00pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Restaurant Brands International Inc. (“Restaurant Brands” or “the Company”) (NYSE: QSR) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the Company’s August and September 2019 secondary public offerings (“SPOs”) are encouraged to contact the firm before January 31, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Restaurant Brands’ Shelf Registration Statement claimed that it had “three thriving, independent brands with significant global growth potential,” but in fact, the Tim Hortons brand suffered a lack of growth. Tim Hortons’ reward program negatively impacted sales. The Company’s product offerings did not drive growth and its strategy left a gap in the sandwiches and wraps category. In general, the Company’s strategies with the Tim Hortons’ brand resulted in weak year-over-year sales and did not increase customer traffic. The ongoing problems at Tim Hortons, the Company was not “maintain[ing] its competitive position.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements and shelf registrations were false and materially misleading throughout the SPO period. When the market learned the truth about Restaurant Brands, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
03:00pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
06:01aRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Burger King® opens 300th restaurant in Canada;..
AQ
10/30Dunkin' to Be Sold to Inspire Brands for $11.3 Billion -- Update
DJ
10/30INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
10/30EQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsui..
BU
10/28RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : PARTNERSHIP Management's Discussion and Analys..
AQ
10/28RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
10/28RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
10/27LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/27RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Disruption to daily routine impacts Q3 profits..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 978 M - -
Net income 2020 888 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 172 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
Yield 2020 4,00%
Capitalization 15 803 M 15 803 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,42x
EV / Sales 2021 4,77x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Restaurant Brands International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 63,36 $
Last Close Price 52,00 $
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Eduardo Cil Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Co-Chairman
Daniel S. Schwartz Co-Chairman
Joshua Arthur Kobza Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Dunnigan Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.46%15 803
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION8.84%158 494
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.43.53%33 618
YUM BRANDS-7.35%28 130
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.10.87%22 309
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.28.78%14 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group