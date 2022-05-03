Restaurant Brands International 1Q Profit, Revenue Beats Views

By Adriano Marchese

Restaurant Brands International Inc. on Tuesday reported a rise in profit in the first quarter, beating analyst expectations on earnings and sales amid a strong performance from its franchise brands.

The Canadian fast food company, which owns popular brands like Tim Hortons and Burger King, said earnings per share were 59 cents, up slightly from 58 cents in the comparable quarter a year ago.

Net income was $183 million, compared with $179 million a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were 64 cents a share, beating analyst expectations of 61 cents a share, taken from FactSet.

Total revenues rose to $1.45 billion from $1.26 billion, beating consensus analyst forecast pegged at $1.39 billion.

System-wide sales growth at Tim Hortons was 12.9% compared with a contraction of 4.9%, while for Burger King, growth was 16.5%, up from 1.8%. Popeyes system-wide sales growth fell to 3.1% from 7%.

Comparable sales grew by 8.4% at Tim Hortons and by 10.3% at Burger King, but fell by 3% at Popeyes.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of 54 cents, up from last quarter's 53 cents.

