Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 2, 2023

04/04/2023 | 06:01am EDT
TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) ("RBI") will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 and will host an investor conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings call will be webcast on the company's investor relations website (http://rbi.com/investors) and a replay will be available for 30 days following the release. Investors may also access the conference call via the following dial-in numbers: 1 (833)-470-1428 for U.S. callers, 1 (226)-828-7575 for Canadian callers, and 1 (929)-526-1599 for callers from other countries. For all dial-in numbers please use the following access code: 623742.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and approximately 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restaurant-brands-international-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2023-results-on-may-2-2023-301788954.html

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
