Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Restaurant Brands International Inc.    QSR   CA76131D1033

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(QSR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Restaurant Brands International : Owner of Burger King China Explores $1.2 Billion Stake Sale, Bloomberg Reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 12:48am EDT

--TAB Food Investments, which has a 50% stake in Burger King's China operations, is exploring a deal to sell the asset that would value it at more than $1.2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

--A sale by TFI, a global franchisee of Restaurant Brands International Inc., could begin next month at the earliest, but TFI could also decide to keep the business given the talks are still at an early stage, according to Bloomberg.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/3iDfmI1

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
12:48aRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Owner of Burger King China Explores $1.2 Billi..
DJ
09/16RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Pricing of Offering of Second Lien S..
AQ
09/16RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL LIMI : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
09/16RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
09/16RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Launch of Offering of Second Lien Se..
AQ
09/16RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Announces Launch of Offering of Second Li..
PR
09/16RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL LIMI : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
09/16RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
09/14RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Receipt of Exchange Notice for 6.7 M..
AQ
09/14RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL LIMI : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 012 M - -
Net income 2020 956 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 911 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
Yield 2020 3,76%
Capitalization 17 100 M 17 100 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,59x
EV / Sales 2021 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Restaurant Brands International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 63,08 $
Last Close Price 56,34 $
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Eduardo Cil Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Co-Chairman
Daniel S. Schwartz Co-Chairman
Joshua Arthur Kobza Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Dunnigan Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.65%17 100
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION12.53%165 466
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.52.59%35 725
YUM BRANDS-7.80%28 187
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.8.31%21 794
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.32.59%15 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group