Restaurant Brands International : Owner of Burger King China Explores $1.2 Billion Stake Sale, Bloomberg Reports

--TAB Food Investments, which has a 50% stake in Burger King's China operations, is exploring a deal to sell the asset that would value it at more than $1.2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

--A sale by TFI, a global franchisee of Restaurant Brands International Inc., could begin next month at the earliest, but TFI could also decide to keep the business given the talks are still at an early stage, according to Bloomberg.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/3iDfmI1

